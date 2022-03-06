NCHSAA reaches vendor contract agreement with State Board of Education

After months of often-heated exchanges between Republican bill sponsors and NCHSAA executives, the HB91 compromise was spurred by discussions held in September involving bill sponsors, Democratic legislators and officials from the NCHSAA, the Board of Education and representatives from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

Rep. Raymond Smith, D-Wayne, told legislators during the brief debate on HB91 in November that the legislation “is one of the most unnecessary bills that I have seen since I’ve been here.”

“This bill is attempting to fix a problem that doesn’t exist," Smith said. "Why are we interfering in high-school sports? It is the last truly pure amateur sports that we have in the state.”

Following passage of HB91, NCHSAA board president Bobby Wilkins released a statement in November saying that its board of directors "does not oppose the passage of House Bill 91 as revised."

"Although we continued to believe that legislation was unnecessary, we advocated for changes to the legislation that would best serve the needs of student-athletes. As of today, House Bill 91 has been revised to reflect these changes," Wilkins said.

"The State Board of Education has assured the NCHSAA that it will work with the association to reach a memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA."

