NCHSAA reaches vendor contract agreement with State Board of Education

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has taken the next step in its governance future by reaching a legal memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education.
The parties filed the 13-page memorandum in Wake County Superior Court on Thursday that represents a four-year vendor contract that goes into effect for the 2022-23 school year.
The contract can be renewed every four years upon mutual agreement, but the education board can terminate it with a 12-month notice.
WRAL-affiliate HighSchoolOT reported Friday that the State Board of Education voted to approve the memorandum, though Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson voted against it.
The memorandum represents the first formal update on the NCHSAA's oversight authority since Nov. 23, when Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 91, which changes how high- and middle-school sports are managed in North Carolina.
On Nov. 17. the bill cleared the Senate by a 41-7 vote and the House by a 76-38 vote.
Que Tucker, the NCHSAA's commissioner, and state Superintendent Catherine Truitt could not be reached for comment about the memorandum.
In a written statement sent to HighSchoolOT, Tucker said "our board members, and especially the members of our executive committee, are grateful for the opportunities to share insight and feedback with the State Board and their staff."
"It is our hope to be able to continue providing the education-based athletic opportunities and championship experiences our student-athletes and member schools have come to expect over our 109-year history.”
The memorandum "marks a major step toward meeting legislators’ goals," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"The primary concern about NCHSAA was the fact that it was completely unaccountable. It remains to be seen whether this agreement will address all complaints about high school sports administration," Kokai said. "But, now there is at least a formal mechanism in place for people to funnel their complaints through accountable public education officials.
"I’m sure interested lawmakers will be watching closely to see how well this new arrangement works.”
Approved changes
The memorandum contains an extensive list of NCHSAA changes and reforms, though co-bill sponsor Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, noted Nov. 17 that the negotiations represented an example “of nobody gets everything they want; this is exactly what we get.”
The changes include (in no list of priority):
•The NCHSAA cannot adopt a rule until the proposed rule is published on its website and a "reasonable opportunity" has been made for public comment. The State Board of Education can declare any NCHSAA rule "invalid and unenforceable" with a majority vote, and it will determine student athletic eligibility standards.
•There will no longer be any fines or monetary penalties for member school infractions. Those have been replaced by a "system of demerits for infractions of student participation, administrative and gameplay rules and regulations; such infractions may result in reprimands, probations, suspensions, forfeitures of contests, forfeitures of titles and disqualifications."
Bill sponsors said they insisted on removing fines and monetary penalties because they were more of a burden to rural public schools districts with fewer resources than urban school districts.
•Periodic adjusting of the four high school classifications is to be handled by NCHSAA "in a fair, impartial and transparent manner, based primarily on average daily membership." Conferences are to be designated in a similar way "based primarily on geographic location of the schools, division classification and average daily membership."
•School districts must join the NCHSAA, but not individual schools.
•An appeals process has been created for schools that go first to the NCHSAA commissioner, and then to an independent appeals board whose ruling would be final. A process for handling complaints about the NCHSAA's enforcement authority has been established. Bill sponsors said they had heard complaints about NCHSAA officials retaliating against individuals filing complaints, which the NCHSAA denied.
•Membership fees would be no more than $1 per enrolled student.
•The NCHSAA endowment games, where most of the ticket proceeds from a regular-season sporting event goes to the nonprofit, would end. The NCHSAA would still be permitted to receive proceeds from playoff games. The NCHSAA would not receive funds from schools' concession and brand-merchandise sales.
•A "reasonable effort" must be made by the NCHSAA to allow parents, guardians and school personnel "to view athletic competitions when emergency or catastrophic conditions limit in-person attendance at competitions."
•The NCHSAA agrees to annual audits by an independent firm and allows for audits by the state Auditor's Office.
Personal and political
As HB91 advanced through the legislature, it became increasingly clear how personal and political the process had become.
On one side is the leadership of a 109-year-old athletic association facing calls that it be dissolved or become an administrator with drastically reduced authority over middle- and high-school athletics.
On the other side are Republican senators who were willing to take a “throw the baby out with the bath water” approach in their full-throated quest “to fix the lack of transparency and accountability” within the athletic association.
Caught in the middle are not only the boards of the NCHSAA and Board of Education, but also school administrators, athletic directors, coaches and more than 200,000 athletes of the 427 member schools.
The spark behind the revamped version of HB91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years.
It stems from a 2019 football playoff eligibility appeal for Anson County High School by Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Anson, and the denial by the NCHSAA leadership. That dispute carried over into tense joint legislative oversight meetings in April and May 2021.
After months of often-heated exchanges between Republican bill sponsors and NCHSAA executives, the HB91 compromise was spurred by discussions held in September involving bill sponsors, Democratic legislators and officials from the NCHSAA, the Board of Education and representatives from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
Rep. Raymond Smith, D-Wayne, told legislators during the brief debate on HB91 in November that the legislation “is one of the most unnecessary bills that I have seen since I’ve been here.”
“This bill is attempting to fix a problem that doesn’t exist," Smith said. "Why are we interfering in high-school sports? It is the last truly pure amateur sports that we have in the state.”
Following passage of HB91, NCHSAA board president Bobby Wilkins released a statement in November saying that its board of directors "does not oppose the passage of House Bill 91 as revised."
"Although we continued to believe that legislation was unnecessary, we advocated for changes to the legislation that would best serve the needs of student-athletes. As of today, House Bill 91 has been revised to reflect these changes," Wilkins said.
"The State Board of Education has assured the NCHSAA that it will work with the association to reach a memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA."
336-727-7376