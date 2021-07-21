NC's medical marijuana bill recommended by second Senate committee

Those advocates said Wednesday that expanding the number of health conditions that could benefit from medical marijuana use would help secure the self-sustaining financial requirement and potentially create more jobs for the sector.

The bill previously was amended to reduce the number of medical cannabis centers in from eight to four, two of which would be located in one of the state’s 20 Tier 1 counties — likely Mecklenburg and in the Triangle.

Forsyth and Guilford counties are in Tier 2.

Background

SB711 is similar in language to some of the 12 previous Democratic-sponsored medical marijuana bills, which date back to the 2009-10 sessions.

None of those bills advanced out of the first committee step.

An Elon University poll released in February found that 73% of North Carolinians support the medical use of marijuana. That’s down from nearly 80% when the question was asked in 2017.

About 64% of Republicans surveyed said they supported the use of medical marijuana, along with 75% of Democrats.

In a separate but related question, 54% of North Carolina adults support the legalization of the drug for casual use, and only 34% oppose it.