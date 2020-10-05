Nearly 41 years later, council to consider formal apology for Greensboro Massacre

"It was something that we took very seriously," she said. "We were looking at one moment in time."

The resolution, which was released Thursday as part of the agenda for a special virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m., expresses the city's apology to the victims, families and Morningside Homes community for the violence and police inaction. In the resolution, the city apologizes for "the failure of any government action to effectively overcome the hate that precipitated the violence, to embrace the sorrow that resulted from the violence and to reconcile all the vestiges of those heinous events in the years subsequent to 1979."

In addition to the apology, council will create an annual scholarship program called the "Morningside Homes Memorial Scholarships" honoring five graduates each year from Dudley High School in memory of the five victims: Cesar Cauce, James Waller, William Evan Sampson, Sandra Neely Smith and Michael Nathan.

The scholarships will be worth $1,979 each and recipients will be recognized at the city's annual Human Rights Celebration.

Vaughan said the resolution is in no way a critique of the police department as it exists today.