New Forsyth autopsy center gains $21.6M from state budget

Wake Forest Baptist said the center performed 1,448 autopsies in 2020, some of the increase related to the opioid addiction crisis.

"That number is expected to continue to rise as the population grows across our coverage area," High said. "We are receiving numerous requests from public and private health-care institutions throughout the region to perform autopsies, which will only add to the current volume."

Bills requesting funding for the autopsy center was submitted in February — House Bill 127 and Senate Bill 144.

Each bill asked for $3.63 million in fiscal 2021-22 and just under $18 million in fiscal 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Baptist would contribute $2.3 million toward the land, planning and start-up costs.

Since neither bill was heard in committee; it appears their purpose was to serve as a template for language inserted into the state budget bill.

The proposal first surfaced statewide in December 2014 in recommendations designed to help reform the medical examiner’s office. At that time, the proposal recommended $12.4 million for a new autopsy center.