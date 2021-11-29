New Forsyth autopsy center gains $21.6M from state budget

An eight-year quest to fund a new regional autopsy center in Forsyth County has come to fruition with the signing of the state legislative budget bill into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Senate Bill 105 appropriates $21.6 million over the 2021-23 budget cycle to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for an autopsy center that would serve 33 counties.
Legislative budget writers also kept $7 million in annual base funding for Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine, plus an additional $3 million for each of the next two years.
"A new regional autopsy center has been needed for quite some time and will enable us to better serve families in 33 counties throughout western North Carolina," Dr. Kevin High, Wake Forest Baptist’s president, said in February.
The 21,000-square-foot autopsy center would be built on vacant land on Baptist's Clarkson campus, near the Wake Forest primate center in southern Forsyth.
Baptist said it expects to begin construction on the project in the near future.
The center is projected to be capable of providing up to 1,760 autopsies annually. It would contain eight autopsy work stations, refrigerated storage for 50 bodies, and support facilities and equipment.
Wake Forest Baptist said the center performed 1,448 autopsies in 2020, some of the increase related to the opioid addiction crisis.
"That number is expected to continue to rise as the population grows across our coverage area," High said. "We are receiving numerous requests from public and private health-care institutions throughout the region to perform autopsies, which will only add to the current volume."
Bills requesting funding for the autopsy center was submitted in February — House Bill 127 and Senate Bill 144.
Each bill asked for $3.63 million in fiscal 2021-22 and just under $18 million in fiscal 2022-23.
Meanwhile, Baptist would contribute $2.3 million toward the land, planning and start-up costs.
Since neither bill was heard in committee; it appears their purpose was to serve as a template for language inserted into the state budget bill.
The proposal first surfaced statewide in December 2014 in recommendations designed to help reform the medical examiner’s office. At that time, the proposal recommended $12.4 million for a new autopsy center.
The delay had at least one silver lining in that about $6.6 million additional monies were dedicated to the center in the 2021-23 budget.
By comparison, about $15 million in funding was included in the 2019-21 budget approved by the Republican-controlled legislature in June 2019.
However, the funding was not provided because of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the budget, primarily because the budget lacked funds for Medicaid expansion and did not include bigger pay raises for teachers to satisfy Cooper.
The current autopsy center also provides training and supervision for pathology residents on their rotations.
It is one of four statewide under the auspices of the N.C. office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The bill says the current center’s space “is inadequate to facilitate current and future estimated volume, presents significant operational challenges, and is not complaint with National Association of Medical Examiners autopsy standards.”
Meanwhile, the state funding for the regenerative medicine institute will support "its overall endeavors," spokeswoman Bonnie Davis said.
That includes the RegeneratOR, which debuted in July and includes: a test bed for regenerative medicine start-ups and growth companies; a workforce development program to build an educational ecosystem to produce future workers; and a business incubator to support innovation from research to commercialization.
The aim of the RegeneratOR Test Bed lab space is to bring together resources to advance the regenerative medicine field nationally and create an economic development engine for this region and North Carolina, said Dr. Anthony Atala, the institute's director.
The lab space is a partnership with RegenMed Development Organization.
Atala said in July that the lab space has been in preparation for more than two years in an effort to bring different industry members to Winston-Salem as partners of ReMDO and WFIRM in a dedicated space that will allow start-up companies to use the lab space to create their future prototypes.
Eleven collaborating companies, including Oracle, BioSpherix and PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare Corp., made the launch of the RegeneratOR Test Bed possible.
336-727-7376