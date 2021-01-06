New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for court system

Court activities in all 100 counties have been dramatically scaled back since the pandemic began.

During 2020, Beasley largely issued statewide orders that delayed jury trials for months and stopped nonessential activities. By the fall, Beasley said jury trials could resume if the top local Superior Court judge created a safety plan. A case surge led Beasley in mid-December to delay most court proceedings statewide for 30 days, through Jan. 13.

During their campaign, Newby took issue with Beasley's statewide court limits and prohibitions, saying local courts should decide how to operate. Newby on Wednesday acknowledged the issue was a difficult one, calling the balance between health protections and the mandate “the great stress of our times.”

More than half of the county courthouses in the state have been partially or completely closed due to COVID-19 cases, and hundreds of Judicial Branch officials or employees have tested positive, the state court system has said.

Wednesday's installation ceremony also included the public swearings-in of new Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer, who also are Republicans. The three justices had already taken their oaths early in the new year.