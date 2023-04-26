A Republican-sponsored N.C. Senate bill that would update how name, image and likeness contracts are handled for college athletes in North Carolina reached the Senate floor Wednesday with little discussion and opposition.

Lawmakers didn't take up Senate Bill 574, titled “Authorize NIL Agency Contracts,” in the afternoon. Among the primary sponsors is Sen. Steve Jarvis of Davidson County. The bill would go into effect when signed into law.

Through NIL contracts, college athletes receive compensation for the commercial use of their name, image and likeness.

Sen. Amy Galey, R-Alamance, and the lead primary sponsor, told the gate-keeper House Rules and Operations committee Wednesday that a key element of SB574 was creating a level playing field for UNC System athletic departments.

The bill allows college athletic departments to keep private — and not subject to a public records request — an athlete’s NIL contract if the purpose for having the contract is for compliance review for federal and state law, institutional policies or policies of an intercollegiate sports association, organization or conference.”'

Galey said the language was inserted so that UNC System members could be treated on the same private-policy basis as private universities and colleges in the state, as well as their overall competition.

A UNC System spokesman said that SB574's legislation was drafted in consultation with the system and the individual member campuses after more than 18 months of discussions and feedback.

"Those perspectives were included in this bill," the spokesman said.

"The system office typically doesn't have a role in intercollegiate athletics, but our job is to ensure that that our campuses are happy, and that we're not at a competitive disadvantage.

"Both of those criteria are met in this bill."

Federal solution?

Galey stressed her preference for a congressional solution to NIL regulatory issues.

Galey cited an oft-discussed challenge of how college athletes and athletic departments in North Carolina can or are being put at a disadvantage by states whose legislatures have approved more lax regulations.

The Associated Press reported the NCAA has been primarily on the sideline recently when it comes to NIL policies as states consider their own NIL laws.

Jon Steinbrecher, who has been commissioner of the Mid-American Conference since 2009, cited the challenge of managing NIL conflicts in a conference with 12 public institutions from five different states.

The Atlantic Coast Conference faces a similar challenge with 15 members in most sports residing in 10 states.

"With name, image and likeness, which isn’t a moral issue, but this state does this and that state does that, which makes it a challenge,” Steinbrecher said.

North Carolina's current law authorizes NIL agent contracts and professional sports services contracts with an agent, typically with the athlete knowingly forfeiting their remaining college sports eligibility.

The primary effect of SB574 is that it would require agents negotiating a professional sports services contract for a college athlete to provide a written, boldfaced warning of the consequences of signing.

State law already informs the athlete that “if you sign this contract, you shall lose your eligibility to compete as a student-athlete in your sport.”

An athletic director is to be informed within 72 hours of the contract signing. Athletes waive certain attorney-client privileges upon signing the contract.

Although an athlete has 14 days to cancel the professional services contract, doing so would not reinstate their eligibility.

What SB574 would add is another warning to “consult with your institution of higher education prior to entering into an NIL contract.”

“Entering into an NIL contract that conflicts with state law or your institution’s policies may have negative consequences, such as loss of athletic eligibility. You may cancel this NIL agency contract within 14 days after signing it.”

According to SB574, an agent contract that does not conform to this section is voidable by the student-athlete.

If a student-athlete voids the agent contract, the student-athlete is not required to pay any consideration under the contract, or to return any consideration received from the agent to induce the student-athlete to enter into the contract.

The agent shall give a record of the signed or otherwise authenticated agency contract to the student-athlete at the time of execution. The waiver of attorney-client privilege does not affect those privileges between client and attorney when the attorney is not an athlete agent.

Another portion of SB574 would not allow an agent to enter into a NIL contract with an athlete if the agent had been an employee at the athlete’s school within the past two years.