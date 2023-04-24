A Republican-sponsored N.C. House bill would require a three-year waiting period for a new Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine to be placed on the state's childhood immunization schedule.

House Bill 623, "titled "3-year FDA approval for new childhood vaxx," will be heard at 10 a.m. Tuesday in House Health committee, the first of three required committee steps.

Among the primary bill sponsors is Rep. Larry Potts of Davidson County.

The proposed bill would prohibit the state Commission for Public Health from adding the childhood vaccine inside the three-year period.

Childhood vaccines would remain required for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

The bill would allow for exemptions if at least six of the 10-member N.C. Council of State approves adding a new vaccine. The Council currently is comprised of six Republican and four Democrats, led by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is not listed in HB623, it's likely the focus of the bill, as has been the case with other Republican-sponsored vaccine legislation in recent years.

The N.C. Healthcare Association said in a statement that "we are curious why the bill requires waiting a minimum wait of three years after FDA approval."

"When the FDA licenses a product, it is giving its official opinion that a vaccine (or any other product) is safe and effective. It is the worldwide gold standard for regulatory approval."

Last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that everyone older than 6 months will only receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against more variants of the virus.

HB623 would allow the commission to exempt children from a required new vaccine "who are or who have been enrolled in school (K-12) on or before the effective date of the new requirement."

Another vaccine bill

The fate of another Republican-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine bill — House Bill 98, titled “Medical Freedom Act — is uncertain.

The bill would prohibit city, county and state government agencies and departments from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

The bill does not affect other required vaccinations for K-12 public school students, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

HB98 would not allow the State Board of Education, local public school districts, colleges and universities to require students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be vaccinated for one or multiple doses.

The bill cleared the House Health and Judiciary I committees, but has been stuck in Rules and Operations since March 29.

HB98 has Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County as co-primary sponsors, along with Reps. Brian Biggs and Neal Jackson of Randolph County.

Biggs presented HB98 as a bill that “gives voice to the voiceless,” particularly individuals and parents who believe or feel the COVID-19 vaccine development has been rushed and remains incomplete.

However, several Democratic committee members questioned why the bill sponsors believe they are more knowledgeable about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines than the public-health officials advocating for them.

Child vaccines

Although Biggs stressed that his sponsorship of HB98 is primarily about “freedom of choices” — which is echoed by the other primary sponsors — he also made clear his belief that children should not be getting the vaccine at all.

Biggs claimed that nearly 100% of children infected by COVID-19 recovered safely.

According to DHHS’ latest COVID-19 dashboard update, as of March 19 there have been 591,426 confirmed cases among children up to age 17.

Of those cases, 32 children have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19.