'No Patient Left Alone' bill advances in N.C. Senate

State Senate healthcare bills that affect adult-care residents and individuals with behavioral health needs will receive their first committee hearing this week.
Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act,” will be addressed by the Senate Health Care committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
That same committee will address Senate Bill 350 at 10 a.m. Wednesday, which focuses on adding state-funded innovation waiver slots for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
SB191, with Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as co-primary sponsor, would secure a patient’s right to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non-COVID-19 patients, bill sponsors said, are being adversely affected by the restriction.
The latest version of the bill has been broadened to apply the same patient’s rights protections to most long-term care facilities, Hospice facilities and certain residential treatment facilities.
“There are a multitude of cases where residents are still not allowed to have visitors,” Krawiec said. “It should never happen again where patients are dying alone in facilities.
“There are also those who have diminished cognitive abilities who don’t understand why they are abandoned without loved ones or caregivers being allowed to visit them.”
“Isolation is a reason many residents in facilities ‘fail to thrive,’” she said.
SB191’s primary focus remains on concerns that emergency visitor restrictions can keep family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Family members are defined as a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, spouse of an immediate family member, stepparent, stepchildren, stepsiblings and adoptive relationships.
The patient can designate the visitor “if they have the capacity to make decisions.”
On March 12, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issues an order that long-term care facilities can allow in-person visitations — indoor and outdoor — “in most circumstances.”
DHHS said its visitation guidelines reflect changes made earlier this week by the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those agencies cited “rapidly improving trends in long-term care facilities” for allowing more visitations.
DHHS cautioned in its updated guidance that outdoor visitations still remain the best option.
Innovation waivers
Bipartisan SB350 would provide $37.5 million in state funding toward a modest attempt at reducing the long list of North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities awaiting additional personal-care services.
The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows people with intellectual disabilities to receive services, known as b(3), and assistance in their homes and communities instead of in an institution.
The services involve in-home skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living. A slot is created for each individual receiving the additional services.
There are more than 15,000 individuals on the waiting list known as North Carolina’s Registry of Unmet Needs, including at least 809 in Forsyth County. Some North Carolinians have waited as many as 19 years.
There are 266 Forsyth residents currently receiving the services, according to behavioral-health managed care organization Cardinal Innovations.
However, Forsyth has not gained a slot since at least 2017.
If approved as a standalone bill, or if inserted into the Republican state 2021-22 budget proposal, the language would provide the funding needed for at least 1,000 individuals.
That would reduce the waiting list by 6.7% by Jan. 1 if the bill is signed into law.
The $37.5 million would be the state match for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 state fiscal years to secure $82.2 million in funding from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At 1,000 slots, SB350 would represent a 2½ times increase over the 400 new slots included in the 2017-18 state budget.
