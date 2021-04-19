'No Patient Left Alone' bill advances in N.C. Senate

DHHS cautioned in its updated guidance that outdoor visitations still remain the best option.

Innovation waivers

Bipartisan SB350 would provide $37.5 million in state funding toward a modest attempt at reducing the long list of North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities awaiting additional personal-care services.

The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows people with intellectual disabilities to receive services, known as b(3), and assistance in their homes and communities instead of in an institution.

The services involve in-home skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living. A slot is created for each individual receiving the additional services.

There are more than 15,000 individuals on the waiting list known as North Carolina’s Registry of Unmet Needs, including at least 809 in Forsyth County. Some North Carolinians have waited as many as 19 years.

There are 266 Forsyth residents currently receiving the services, according to behavioral-health managed care organization Cardinal Innovations.

However, Forsyth has not gained a slot since at least 2017.