'No patient left alone' bill clears legislature

Long-term care outbreaks

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Triad long-term care facilities has declined significantly in recent months.

The latest update of COVID-19 cases among congregate care facilities continues to list Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with a cluster of 21 staff members and eight residents, including one who died.

Arbor Acres management sent a memo last week to residents and staff members saying they are trying to get DHHS to remove the facility from the dashboard. The memo is signed by Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive.

The facility said Thursday there are just two staff members with an active infection. Applegate said there has not been a new COVID-19 case among residents since Aug. 15.

Trinity Elms Health & Rehab is listed with 23 resident cases, including one death, and 10 staff cases.

Overall, there were 16 long-term care centers in Forsyth listed with clusters as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. There are a combined 86 staff members considered as having been infected, along with 62 residents, including two who died.