'No patient left alone' bill gains key committee clarity for potential advancement

A compromise over health care legislation reached Tuesday between the state House and Senate appears likely to smooth the path for passage of a bipartisan patient visitation bill.
The Senate Judiciary committee agreed to remove language from Republican-sponsored House Bill 351 that would secure visitation for hospital patients and long-term care residents during a state public-health emergency.
In exchange, Rep. Jimmy Dixon, R-Duplin, told the committee Tuesday the House will proceed on addressing Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act,” that includes the patient visitation language.
SB191 cleared the Senate by a 40-9 vote May 6. Among its primary sponsors is Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
That bill sat in the House Rules and Operations committee from May 10 until placed in the House Health committee Aug. 4, where it has not been addressed.
On July 22, the Senate Health Care committee inserted language from SB191 into HB351, titled “Clifford’s Law.” Among the co-sponsors of HB351 are Dixon and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.
The initial version of HB351, titled “Clifford’s Law,” would direct the state’s health secretary to also establish visitation protocols for long-term care and Hospice care facilities during declared disasters and emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
SB191 affects hospitals, nursing homes, Hospice care, residential treatment facilities and other long-term care facilities.
Tuesday’s committee action returns HB351 to the version before the SB191 language was added.
The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Triad long-term care facilities has declined significantly in recent months.
However, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard listed, as of Friday, The Citadel at Winston-Salem with an outbreak of at least 139 cases comprised of 102 residents, including five related deaths, and 37 staff.
“We must make sure that no patient in North Carolina is ever left alone in a hospital or nursing home while their spouse or family members are forced to wait at home or in the parking lot while their loved one is receiving care,” said Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, and co-primary sponsor, during the Senate’s floor debate on SB191.
“A video call to a hospitalized patient, many who don’t know how to use a computer, cannot become a substitute for having a family member present during potentially life-and-death health care situations.”
Background
The latest version of SB191 has been broadened to apply the same patient’s rights protections to most long-term care facilities, Hospice facilities and certain residential treatment facilities.
Krawiec has said that non-COVID-19 patients are being adversely affected by the visitor restriction as well.
“There are a multitude of cases where residents are still not allowed to have visitors,” Krawiec said. “It should never happen again where patients are dying alone in facilities.
“There are also those who have diminished cognitive abilities who don’t understand why they are abandoned without loved ones or caregivers being allowed to visit them.”
“Isolation is a reason many residents in facilities ‘fail to thrive,’ ” she said.
SB191’s primary focus remains on concerns that emergency visitor restrictions can keep family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Family members are defined as a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, spouse of an immediate family member, stepparent, stepchildren, stepsiblings and adoptive relationships.
The patient can designate the visitor “if they have the capacity to make decisions.”
On March 12, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued an order that long-term care facilities can allow in-person visitations — indoor and outdoor — “in most circumstances” based on changes made by the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those agencies cited “rapidly improving trends in long-term care facilities” for allowing more visitations.
DHHS cautioned in its updated guidance that outdoor visitations still remain the best option.
