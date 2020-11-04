North Carolina voters sour on state of nation

Voters in North Carolina made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction and the nation's economy, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 41% of North Carolina voters said the U.S. is on the right track, and 58% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 44% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 56% called them not so good or poor.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 132,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 3,731 voters and 701 nonvoters in North Carolina -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Trump vs. Biden

In the race for president, Biden had an edge over Trump among voters under 45, but Trump led Biden among older voters.