Nursing home staffing issues at center of discussion at General Assembly. Meeting comes a month after two residents found dead at Thomasville nursing home.

State legislators were given a prep course Tuesday on the responsibilities of long-term care facilities — particularly during inclement weather — during a joint healthcare oversight committee meeting.
The meeting, which was already scheduled, comes a month after two residents were found dead at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville. Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, and co-chairman of the committee, requested the DHHS presentation in response to the investigations.
State and local regulatory and law-enforcement officials have released little information about their investigations into Pine Ridge. In addition to the two residents found dead on Jan. 16, two more were sent to a local hospital in critical condition.
DHHS officials did not say Tuesday when its investigation report would be made public and submitted to the legislature.
Pine Ridge was not mentioned by name during the presentation before the committee.
However, co-chairmen Reps. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and Potts said before and during the meeting that the committee needed a preliminary understanding of long-term care facilities' responsibilities for staffing, inclement weather and COVID-19 protocols.
Potts said last week that “everyone knows there was a calamity of errors that we can address in generalities.”
According to a Jan. 18 Thomasville police report, responding officers determined there were three staff members to care for the 98 patients at the long-term care facility at 706 Pineywood Road.
One licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants were at the facility when investigators arrived Jan. 16 — a move prompted by the welfare check by Thomasville police and other local first responders and medical personnel made at the request of residents.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation is reviewing whether Pine Ridge complied with staffing requirements.
DHHS has said that “neither federal nor state law prescribes a minimum staffing ratio for nursing homes.”
Requirements
According to the DHHS presentation, an adult care home is required to have one personal care aide for every 20 residents during first and second shift, and one for every 30 during third shift. A supervisor is required to be present every shift in facilities with at least 30 residents.
Non-compliance with staffing requirements "can trigger administrative actions, such as suspending admissions of new residents, revoking a license and monetary penalties," said Tara Myers, DHHS' deputy secretary for employment, inclusion and economic stability.
Myers said 54 citations were issued statewide for non-compliance with staffing regulations in the state for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
"Adult care homes are expected to comply with the staffing regulations at all times, even during emergencies, such as inclement weather," Myers said.
"Nursing home emergency plans should include plans for the foreseeable staffing issues expected with inclement weather."
That includes the use of volunteers in an emergency or other emergency staffing strategies, as well as requesting state and federally designated health care professional to address surge needs during an emergency.
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service can issue a civil money penalty for violations, Myers said.
Immunity law clarification
The committee was provided with an overview of the healthcare immunity legislation that became state law during the 2019 legislative session in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The law provides healthcare facilities, including long-term care facilities, with a significant level of immunity from civil liability.
However, it does not apply "if the harm or damages were caused by an act or omission considering gross negligence, reckless misconduct or intentional inflection of harm by the health care facility or health care provider providing health care services."
“We want the investigation process to work as it’s supposed to,” Potts said. “But, we can become more acutely aware of what goes inside those nursing homes, how they are run and what level of staffing is necessary to serve all of their residents.
“We want to know how it happened, so we can help prevent it from happening again.”
Workforce shortages
Potts said Pine Ridge’s short-staffed status during the incident wasn’t surprising given “it seems to be hard these days to gain adequate staffing for a nursing home.”
“It’s a difficult job that requires more pay to be able to find adequately skilled employees and staff levels,” Potts said.
The owner of Pine Ridge, Principle LTC based in Kinston, issued a statement Jan. 24 — more than a week after the residents were found — saying “the disruptions to our staffing (on Jan. 16) were created by the combination of hazardous road conditions and the rampant spread of COVID across North Carolina.”
Pinnacle said that “we are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again.”
Myers said potential staffing issues at long-term care facilities "are not new, with providers often competing for the same workforce" who tends to "more likely to live in poverty and rely on public assistance, lower levels of education, lower personal earnings (including working multiple jobs) and being older women of color being the majority of the workforce."
Myers said staffing shortages are impacted by low wages, "hard work, physically and mentally ... with the pandemic exacerbated the issue."
DHHS' recommendations to the committee was to continue a recent push toward more competitive wages and benefits, establish career paths with educational attainments, and revisit and review regulatory requirements for long-term care facilities.
The legislature provided during the 2019 session a 5% rate increase for 38 health-care provider sectors, as well as up to a 10% rate increase for skilled nursing facilities, personal care services and home health care.
No magic bullet
Sen. Jim Perry, R-Kinston, said those state actions "are not a magic bullet" to resolve the staffing shortage issues.
"I don't think anyone has lost as many members of its workforce as those skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living after that," Perry said.
"It's hard work, scary for some (potentially being exposed to COVID-19."
Perry said that "what do we expect these (long-term care facilities) to do; they can't find workers, they can't find staff."
"Do we just want them to close? Do we want them to shut down and take (residents) to your ERs and drop them off?
"If we want different results, we have to do something differently" with funding levels and finding ways to speed up the hiring process within federal regulations.
DHHS officials said it is allow more on-the-job training to take the place of in-class instruction for some nursing positions, such as certified nursing assistants.
Kinsley responded by saying the main action that can be taken is for the legislature to finally approve Medicaid expansion to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.
DHHS told legislators Tuesday that the number of North Carolinians receiving Medicaid benefits has grown by about 522,000 during the pandemic, or from 2.18 million in March 2020 to 2.7 million in January 2022.
Although all five Medicaid recipient categories have seen an increase, the largest by far is in the parents and other adults category that nearly doubled from 205,000 to 402,000.
Meanwhile, the largest benefit category of Medicaid and Health Choice children is up 17% over the same period, or from 1.15 million to 1.34 million.
336-727-7376