Nursing home staffing issues at center of discussion at General Assembly

“We want the investigation process to work as it’s supposed to,” Potts said. “But, we can become more acutely aware of what goes inside those nursing homes, how they are run and what level of staffing is necessary to serve all of their residents.

“We want to know how it happened, so we can help prevent it from happening again.”

Workforce shortages

Potts said Pine Ridge’s short-staffed status during the incident wasn’t surprising given “it seems to be hard these days to gain adequate staffing for a nursing home.”

“It’s a difficult job that requires more pay to be able to find adequately skilled employees and staff levels,” Potts said.

The owner of Pine Ridge, Principle LTC based in Kinston, issued a statement Jan. 24 — more than a week after the residents were found — saying “the disruptions to our staffing (on Jan. 16) were created by the combination of hazardous road conditions and the rampant spread of COVID across North Carolina.”

Pinnacle said that “we are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again.”