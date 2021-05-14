Pandemic enters personal responsibility phase with most restrictions ending

“What will happen is that the virus will take advantage of unvaccinated populations,” Ohl said. “Rather than having big waves of an entire community, we’re going to have pockets of infections occur. It could be in a workplace, a school, a social circle or a spreader event in a place of worship or an eating or drinking establishment."

Ohl said he's concerned that those who have been fully vaccinated may become more anxious about their health and safety with the mask mandate mostly gone.

"Their anxiety level was less because everyone around them was masked," Ohl said.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that "the issue with personal responsibility is that it is personal responsibility."

"Some people will see the relaxed masking of those who are being vaccinated as a sign that they also should get vaccinated so they can enjoy going mask-free as well."

"However, other people will see it as evidence that they do not need to get vaccinated at all," he said. "Indeed, as the number of vaccinated individuals rises as a percentage of the population, the danger for the unvaccinated tends to fall, making them less likely to get vaccinated."