Pandemic enters personal responsibility phase with most restrictions ending

The COVID-19 pandemic did not end in North Carolina on Friday with Gov. Roy Cooper’s lifting — effective immediately — of most COVID-19 mass-gathering social restrictions.
The state, however, did enter what may become known as the personal responsibility phase.
Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen acknowledged as much when asked why the 54% of North Carolinians, or about 6.6 million, who aren’t fully vaccinated should act now with most restrictions ending.
“The CDC has affirmed that getting vaccinated is the way out of this pandemic,” Cooper said.
For herd immunity to kick in, at least 65% to 75% of the population would need to be vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus, according to most infectious diseases experts.
“Certainly, we don’t know whether people are vaccinated or not,” Cooper said. “We’re going to expect people to do the right thing, particularly since these new variants are even more contagious.”
Cooper said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”
When asked if lifting most mask mandates would serve “to open the floodgates" at social venues for the unvaccinated, Cooper said that "even though we have had mandates in place in a number of areas, a lot of what we have done has relied on the personal responsibility of people and of businesses.
"This order just increases that personal responsibility.”
Cooper said that while there have been some unvaccinated individuals who have been choosing not to wear a mask, others did wear one as a sign of goodwill for public health.
“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said. “We expect that. “The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated."
"Don’t listen to me. Listen to your doctor. Continue to wear a mask until you are (vaccinated)," Cooper added.
Cooper was asked whether the lifting of most restrictions will prompt the need for a vaccine passport or other ways to differentiate between the fully vaccinated, one-dose vaccinated and unvaccinated.
“We continue to believe that any person is entitled to get a verification that they have been vaccinated, and that person can use it any way they want to use it,” Cooper said.
“We want everyone to get vaccinated. That’s the bottom line.”
Target audience
It’s uncertain whether the relaxing of restrictions will motivate two groups that have proven reluctant or resistant to getting vaccinated.
The first is young people between ages 16 and 35, who have experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since Cooper ended a statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February.
The other group is those North Carolinians who have refused to get vaccinated, whether they are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or are politically opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the past three weeks, local infectious disease experts have expressed concern about the drop-off in requests for vaccines, even as providers have opened more walk-in slots to make it easier to get vaccinated.
“It’s a function of what we’ve said from the beginning, that to get through the pandemic and not have it drag on an on, we’re going to need to get more and more people vaccinated,” said Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious diseases expert.
“If we don’t do that, we could have peaks and valleys with hospitalizations that go on for months and no end in sight if enough people aren’t vaccinated.”
'Work cut out for us'
Cohen said that DHHS “knows we have our work cut out for us” to encourage those who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated.
Cohen said DHHS continues to consider “ways to get folks an extra incentive.”
“We’re already seen businesses stepping forward to offer incentives to their own employees, whether time off, bonus pay. We’ve already seen the offers of free doughnuts and free beer” for customers.
Cohen said she expects many private businesses, including retailers who deal with public, to continue to require customers and employees to wear a mask in their venues, in part because of the uncertainty of whether a mask-less person is fully vaccinated or not.
“The best protection remains getting vaccinated,” Cohen said. “Today‘s announcement is a big step forward, but it’s not the finish line.
“We still want to reach our goal of two-thirds of North Carolinians 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose.
"That’s when we believe we’ll have enough protection across our communities to be able to live more safely with this virus.”
Raising concerns
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Friday he’s concerned that CDC's latest guidance may be misinterpreted by the unvaccinated that the pandemic is over even though he agrees that those fully vaccinated should be allowed more social activities.
“It’s not (over),” Ohl said. “COVID still exists.”
“There’s roughly about 50 (new) cases in Forsyth every day. There’s still deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID that hasn’t really budged the last six weeks.”
Ohl said he expects the next phase of the pandemic to change what community spreads looks like.
“What will happen is that the virus will take advantage of unvaccinated populations,” Ohl said. “Rather than having big waves of an entire community, we’re going to have pockets of infections occur. It could be in a workplace, a school, a social circle or a spreader event in a place of worship or an eating or drinking establishment."
Ohl said he's concerned that those who have been fully vaccinated may become more anxious about their health and safety with the mask mandate mostly gone.
"Their anxiety level was less because everyone around them was masked," Ohl said.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that "the issue with personal responsibility is that it is personal responsibility."
"Some people will see the relaxed masking of those who are being vaccinated as a sign that they also should get vaccinated so they can enjoy going mask-free as well."
"However, other people will see it as evidence that they do not need to get vaccinated at all," he said. "Indeed, as the number of vaccinated individuals rises as a percentage of the population, the danger for the unvaccinated tends to fall, making them less likely to get vaccinated."
Madjd-Sadjadi said the likelihood of vaccination passports is limited by the potential for forgeries or the size being larger than a credit card or driver's license to manage.
"Requiring people to produce such cards could seriously inconvenience individuals who have misplaced them," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
"In addition, it would lead to potential discrimination because such cards do not establish identity so people might end up using other people’s cards instead."
