Police shortage sparks bill for civilian traffic investigators in Winston-Salem; Other cities seeking similar options

A shortage of available law-enforcement officers, particularly to investigate routine traffic crashes, has led Winston-Salem city officials to request legislative approval to offer a civilian option.

In response, Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, filed Senate Bill 809 on May 27.

The local bill would amend state law to allow Winston-Salem to employ civilian traffic officials to investigate traffic crashes involving only property damages. Those investigators would have the ability to issue citations.

SB809 was placed directly in Senate Rules and Operations committee, which can either be a holding stage for a 2022 session projected to end in early July, or the equivalent of being shelved by Senate Republican leadership.

Lowe could not be reached for comment about submitting SB809.

"We met with our local delegation from Raleigh and asked them to sponsor that legislation," Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem's city manager, said Saturday. "We have such a shortage of police officers.

"We are looking for alternatives for providing some services where you would not need necessarily a sworn officer."

State law background

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, motorists are required to call the local police department.

If the accident occurred outside a city or town, the appropriate agency is the State Highway Patrol or the sheriff's office or other qualified rural police of the county where the accident occurred.

SB809 would allow Winston-Salem officials to hire civilian personnel to investigate traffic crashes and issue citations under state statute 20-166.1. There was no mention of pay or reimbursement in either bill.

A report completed by a civilian traffic investigator "shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer." They can authorize the use of a tow vehicle to remove a vehicle that is obstructing a public street or highway.

However, only law enforcement can investigate a crash involving personal injury or a fatality.

"The city shall establish the minimum standards for employment as an investigator," with each investigator required to attend a training program designed by the city "in consultation with the N.C. Justice Academy.

"Upon completion of the training program, each investigator shall spend not less than four weeks of field training with a law enforcement officer who has experience conducting traffic crash investigations," according to the bill.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would not be authorized to arrest or issue criminal processes.

They would wear a uniform color "substantially different in color and style" from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle "may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible."

Police force challenges

On Jan. 19, the Winston-Salem City Council approved relaxing the requirement that officers live at least as close to Winston-Salem as an adjacent county as a potential solution for filling police force vacancies.

That allows officers to live as far away as 60 miles from City Hall: That’s about as far away as Mebane, Concord and Wilkesboro.

The distance limit was chosen with the idea that an officer could get to Winston-Salem in an hour if an emergency came up demanding extra officers on patrol.

City officials say they put too much time and money into the training of a new police officer to lose them without making more of an effort to keep officers on the force.

As of January, the police force had 528 positions for sworn officers.

“The number of positions that are open is astronomical,” Council Member Robert Clark said before the January vote. “I think we are down 90 in police ... that’s a lot of darn folks.”

City officials expect the number of vacancies to go higher with some expected retirements, and also point out that “the separation of public safety employees represents a significant loss of investment by the city,” according to a report presented to the council.

“There are also associated costs with recruitment, evaluation and a host of negative social and economic impacts for our community resulting from the department being under-resourced,” the report states.

Guilford's approach

An almost identical civilian traffic investigator legislation, Senate Bill 912. was filed June 1 by Sens. Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson, both D-Guilford.

That bill also was placed directly in Senate Rules and Operations.

For the Guilford County delegation, SB912 represents its second attempt for the authorization.

House Bill 303 has the sponsorship support of three of the delegation's four Democrats and its two Republicans.

The initial version of HB303 was filed March 16, 2021 with the purpose of authorizing Greensboro to establish a small business enterprise program. SB912 also contains much of the small business enterprise language.

HB303 was amended on April 22, 2021, to add the civilian traffic investigator language. The bill cleared the House on voice vote the same day.

It was sent to the state Senate four days later, where it was placed in Rules and Operations and has not been acted upon.

WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, reported that Greensboro city officials had made the request to utilize civilian traffic investigators for property damage incidents only.

The Greensboro Police Department told WGHP that it get about 10,000 calls a year for car accidents, of which a civilian traffic investigator would be appropriate to handle between 20% and 50% of the incidents.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told WGHP in July 2021 that "by allowing these civilians to respond to these traffic accidents, it would free up about 17,000 man-hours."

“We know people tend to have to wait a really long time to get police response, so this will help with our customer service as well."

Other urban cities

The Triad cities are not alone in pursuing legislative approval for civilian traffic investigators.

Five other bills with similar, if not nearly identical, language has been filed during the 2021 and 2022 sessions.

The language in Senate Bill 282, filed March 15, 2021, by Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, indicates that Wilmington already has a form of civilian traffic investigators.

SB282 would expand those civilian investigators' authority to include issuing citations for infractions.

A February 2018 Spectrum News report said Wilmington Police Department began using two civilian traffic investigators in 2008. The report said the two investigators had averaged handling more than 1,000 non-injury accidents every year through at least 2017.

Wilmington police officials were quoted as saying that having the civilian traffic investigators was helping to "develop an expertise. ... so these civilian crash investigators really have the ability to look more deeply into these cases and really have the ability to discern what is going on."

During the 2022 session, a bipartisan House Bill 1101 was filed May 19 that includes the Wilmington expansion language from SB282, as well as authorizes Greenville to hire civilian traffic investigators.

HB1101 was placed May 23 in the Local Government committee with a required approval also from Judiciary 2 committee before going to House Rules and Operations.

Democratic-sponsored Senate Bill 903, filed May 26, contains similar language to authorize civilian traffic investigators in Asheville and Raleigh. It was placed directly into Senate Rules and Operations.

Durham has two similar Democratic-sponsored bills in House Bill 1024 and Senate Bill 892, introduced on May 24 and May 26, respectively.

HB1024 was placed on the same committee pathway as HB1101, while SB892 was sent directly to Senate Rules and Operations.

Journal reporters John Hinton and Wesley Young contributed to this story. 336-727-7376 @rcraverWSJ

