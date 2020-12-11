Political divide arrives in N.C. over election lawsuit before U.S. Supreme Court

“It may well be that this case is the last, best opportunity for the (Supreme) Court to step in and intervene."

Rouzer posted that "there is precedent for states to continue to work to resolve issues with their elections right up until the moment Congress tallies the votes in January."

“I expect the legal challenges and efforts to address election fraud in these respective state legislatures to continue to play out until then.”

Hudson tweeted that “today, I was proud to join many of my colleagues to support the Texas lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court must preserve the integrity of the 2020 presidential election!”

Murphy cited on his Facebook page a posting by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., defending the amicus brief.

The majority of public comments on Bishop, Hudson and Rouzer’s Facebook pages have been supportive of their actions, while those on Murphy's page have been mixed.

N.C. connection

Stein said Paxton’s lawsuit “asks the Supreme Court to simply ignore the voters in several states and order legislators in those states to replace the voters’ choice with their own,” Stein said.