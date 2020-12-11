Political divide arrives in N.C. over election lawsuit before U.S. Supreme Court

North Carolina joined the political divide over the Texas attorney general's election lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker, all of whom represent the Triad, were among seven Republicans from North Carolina and 126 overall who joined an amicus brief in support of Republican Ken Paxton's lawsuit.
Legal and political analysts considered Paxton’s lawsuit as a very long-shot bid to overturn the presidential election voting results in swing states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein signed a separate amicus brief filed by 19 state attorneys general opposing the Texas lawsuit.
Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court denied Paxton and Texas’ standing to sue the four states. The court leans conservative by a 6-3 margin.
The court’s decision cited that “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”
Budd posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages Friday that "millions of Americans do not have faith in the November election. One of the best ways to air out the legitimate concerns over voter fraud, machine irregularities and mail-in ballots is at the Supreme Court."
"That’s why I support the Texas lawsuit. #CountEveryLegalVote."
Stein said in a statement that "this suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions of Americans.”
President-elect Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the four swing states that Trump won in 2016.
The Electoral College is scheduled for a Monday vote. Biden holds a 306-232 margin.
Justice Samuel Alito attached a paragraph to the Court’s decision that Justice Clarence Thomas joined. Both were appointed by Republican presidents.
“In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction,” Alito wrote, citing a February 2020 case involving Arizona v. California.
“I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint, but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.”
Political analysts interpreted Alito’s latter comment to signify they would not have agreed to resolve the complaint as Paxton wanted, which was to take the four states’ 62 electoral votes from Biden.
Trump joined the lawsuit on Thursday, referring to it as “the big one” in which he expected the Supreme Court to rule in a manner that would allow him to serve a second term.
A group of 17 Republican state attorneys general earlier filed a similar amicus brief to the GOP lawmakers.
The Associated Press has said Paxton’s lawsuit was “quickly becoming a conservative litmus test” regarding their support of President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims.
Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, said that “in my professional observation, this action is purely hyper-partisan and seeks to put Trump above the basic democratic election process that this nation has observed over its history."
“Not to mention the considerable intrusion into state sovereignty that would utterly disrupt one of the core American principles, that of federalism, let alone the shear arrogance of attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters on both sides of the political aisle.”
Responses
Foxx's office has not responded to requests for comment on her stance.
Foxx and Walker have not made a formal comment on their congressional website or on social media about joining the brief. They did not immediately provide comment on the Court’s decision.
However, Foxx did post on her Facebook page after the court’s ruling was released about a committee agreement on legislation involving surprise medical bills.
The majority of public comments on Budd and Foxx’s Facebook pages express opinions sharply opposing their actions.
A representative for Walker, who did not run for re-election, told The News & Observer of Raleigh that his name was left off the amicus brief mistakenly and would be added.
Walker announced plans Dec. 1 to run for the Republican nomination of the U.S. Senate seat that Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., has said he will retire from in 2022.
The other U.S. House members from N.C. to join the brief are Dan Bishop, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer. Those House members also did not immediately provide comment on the Court’s decision.
N.C. GOP House members not signing the brief are George Holding and Patrick McHenry.
McHenry did not respond to requests for comment on why he declined to join the amicus brief. He will begin representing western Forsyth County in the 10th congressional district beginning in January.
Bishop tweeted Thursday that "the Constitution is not ambiguous when it comes to elections. Electors can ONLY be appointed in a manner directed by state legislatures."
Rouzer cited the central Republican message on the issue, that the efforts are “to ensure every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is discarded in last month's presidential election.”
“It may well be that this case is the last, best opportunity for the (Supreme) Court to step in and intervene."
Rouzer posted that "there is precedent for states to continue to work to resolve issues with their elections right up until the moment Congress tallies the votes in January."
“I expect the legal challenges and efforts to address election fraud in these respective state legislatures to continue to play out until then.”
Hudson tweeted that “today, I was proud to join many of my colleagues to support the Texas lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court must preserve the integrity of the 2020 presidential election!”
Murphy cited on his Facebook page a posting by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., defending the amicus brief.
The majority of public comments on Bishop, Hudson and Rouzer’s Facebook pages have been supportive of their actions, while those on Murphy's page have been mixed.
N.C. connection
Stein said Paxton’s lawsuit “asks the Supreme Court to simply ignore the voters in several states and order legislators in those states to replace the voters’ choice with their own,” Stein said.
"This represents a profound and outrageous rejection of democracy with no precedent in our nation’s history. It would also violate some of our nation’s most basic constitutional principles, including federalism and respect for state law."
N.C. House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, lent his support to Paxton’s lawsuit Friday while decrying Stein’s participation in the separate amicus brief.
Moore accused the four states of making COVID-19 related voting procedural changes in a similar manner to what he called a “sue-and-settle scheme” involving the N.C. State Board of Elections.
"The U.S. Supreme Court must address this proliferation of Democrats' sue-and-settle schemes entered to ignore duly-enacted statutes and undermine voter confidence in our elections process, just like we saw in North Carolina," Moore said.
Wayne Goodwin, head of the N.C. Democratic Party, said “the NCGOP never ceases to amaze with their continued contempt for a free and fair Democracy.”
Goodwin cited the Republican-controlled legislature’s creation of congressional district maps that have been determined to be gerrymandered in several state and federal court decisions in recent years.
The latest N.C. congressional map was approved in 2019. It likely will be used just for the 2020 election since the state is projected to gain a 14th congressional seat via the next U.S. Census population survey.
The 2019 map carved out two more Democratic-leaning districts, including the Sixth District won by Democrat Kathy Manning in November. Republicans went from a 10-3 advantage to 8-5.
“These congressional Republicans and others supporting this last-ditch effort are a disgrace,” Goodwin said.
“Further, to actively promote the dismissal of millions of legally cast ballots and the will of the voters is seditious, unpatriotic, despotic and dangerous."
Analysts’ view
The current composition of N.C.’s congressional district map may be playing a role in the seven GOP House members' support of Paxton’s lawsuit, political analysts said.
“Among the Republican base, who now has the influence over several new members of the U.S. House, there’s no harm to these signatories,” Bitzer said. “Gerrymandering perhaps enhances the (base’s) hold and dynamic, but it’s the power that Trump has over the base that is leading to these elected officials doing this.
“In this age of hyper-polarization, and with one party being co-opted by a cult of personality, it should surprise nobody, unfortunately.”
There’s not much likelihood of the seven U.S. House members facing a backlash from voters in 2022, according to Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“If North Carolina gets a 14th District, the maps could look very different," Kokai said.
“Participation from six members of N.C.’s U.S. House delegation tells us that the claims presented in the lawsuit did not fall completely outside the realm of possibility,” Kokai said.
“The case didn’t look particularly strong, but these elected officials weighed the pros and cons of signing on. They decided that the case had enough merit to use some political capital in supporting it.”
That two GOP U.S. House members from N.C. did not join the amicus brief "is not surprising (since) Republican members can be found on both sides of this issue, similar to the divisions we see among Republicans in other state (congressional) delegations,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
“As a practical matter, though, it doesn't matter how many House members sign on to a legal brief, just as it doesn't matter how many state attorneys general join the lawsuit.
“It will proceed or not proceed based on whether the U.S. Supreme Court justices find any merit in the claims."
