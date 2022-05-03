Poll finds great political divide on abortion rights in NC

The latest Meredith Poll finds — not surprisingly — a significant partisan divide among North Carolinians on several key high-profile issues, most profoundly on abortion rights.

The poll, released Tuesday, became very topical with the leaking of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973 that legalized abortion in the country.

The Meredith Poll found that 52.6% of participants want North Carolina to pass a law keeping the current provisions of Roe or expanding abortion access further. Just under 40% of respondents want a law that severely restricts access to abortion or makes it illegal in all circumstances.

The potential Supreme Court ruling would send abortion regulations back to the states, where a number of conservative states already have passed so-called "trigger" laws that would ban abortion upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Roy Cooper responded to the Politico report on the draft opinion by tweeting "Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women’s health care. We know the stakes and must stand firm to protect a woman’s choice and access to medical care."

In North Carolina, a state law was passed that would ban abortions after 20 weeks, with a few exceptions.

The law was determined in state court to be unconstitutional because of Roe v. Wade. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, however, that law could go into effect at some point.

"It is unclear if the state's law would be implemented quickly," according to the Guttmacher Institute, which follows reproductive rights nationally.

According to the Meredith Poll news releases, if Roe is overturned and the issue of abortion rights is returned to the states, "North Carolina may ultimately pass a law that directs women and health care providers about the legal course of action in this area."

David McLennan, the poll's director, said abortion rights "is one of the most partisan findings in the survey."

More than 75% of Democrats want to keep Roe’s provisions or expand abortion access, while almost 70% of Republicans want to restrict access to abortion or make it illegal.

Digging a little deeper, more than 67% of the youngest respondents (18-24 years of age) want to keep Roe’s provisions or expand access to abortions, with older voters being more evenly split between maintaining access to abortion vs. restricting or eliminating access.

"The expected decision by the conservative Supreme Court to overturn Roe will eventually lead to a very divisive fight over abortion law in North Carolina,” McLennan said.

During the 2021 session, a group of hard-right Republican legislators introduced House Bill 31, which would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected except for a medical emergency. The bill was not heard in committee.

The same legislators introduced House Bill 28 during the 2019 session that would prevent abortions after 13 weeks. It also was not heard in committee.

“Currently, the Republicans cannot overturn a veto from Gov. Cooper," McLennan said.

"But, if they pick up a few more seats and get a veto-proof majority, we may see North Carolina go the way of Texas or other states and immediately try to restrict abortion rights even if most of the state’s citizens favor protecting abortion rights.”

Other responses

If the Supreme Court issues a decision along the lines of the leaked opinion, this will increase the salience of abortion as an issue in state politics and state-level elections, said John Dinan, a political sciences professor who is a national expert on state legislatures.

"Because (that Supreme) Court’s decision would give state legislators and governors much more influence over framing abortion laws, we can expect that candidates for elections in 2022 and going forward will be asked about their positions on abortion policy even more frequently than is currently the case," Dinan said.

"Certainly, standard issues such as the economy, inflation, immigration, health care and education will continue to feature prominently in elections and voter decision-making in 2022.

"But, abortion will also play a significant role," Dinan said.

Because a final Supreme Court ruling isn't likely for several months, the delay could serve to either tamp down the surge in emotions on both sides, or create a boiling scenario just months away from the 2022 congressional and legislative elections in November, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

“It’s likely that abortion rights will play a significant role in this year’s elections, but the impact of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion is unclear," Kokai said.

"If that ruling comes close to matching the contents of the leaked draft, abortion activists would be just as fired up as they are today. Yet, that reaction would have been delayed by two months.”

“It’s hard to imagine people getting as excited this summer when the Supreme Court confirms what activists suspect today," Kokai said. "If the final opinion falls short of Justice (Samuel) Alito’s drafted goals, the reaction among abortion advocates could be much more muted.”

Kokai said inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China foreign policy threats, "or other developments we don’t yet see, could prove much more important when people are casting their ballots in the fall.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said he could envision a scenario in which an overturning of Roe v. Wade galvanizing the political left in ways similar to how abortion rights issues have been a rallying cry for nearly 50 years for the political right.

"People tend to be much more invested in changing rules with which they disagree than defending those with which they agree," Madjd-Sadjadi said.

"This could lead the political left to be much more militant, while social conservatives might become less interested, hence the pendulum could start to shift.

"But, I see this as more of a longer-term activity than something that will dramatically impact the 2022 midterms despite what the political class may think of its importance," he said. "Instead, I think economic issues will be the major driving force for the midterms."

