A bipartisan bill that aims to prohibit the use of predatory real estate service agreements has advance to the state House floor.

House Bill 422, titled “Unfair Real Estate Agreements Act,” was recommended by the House Rules and Operations committee Tuesday.

Attorney General Josh Stein has said the legislation addresses his concerns about “oppressive, long-term ‘Right to List’ service agreements.”

The summary for HB422, provided by the N.C. Justice Department, said the impetus is that “several real estate companies have been using a predatory business model to target seniors and financially insecure homeowners with cold calls, even those on the Do Not Call registry.”

The companies offer to provide cash payments, typically less than $1,000, to homeowners in exchange for agreeing to exclusively utilize that company’s services to list their property at any time over the next 40 years.

What bill sponsors say is concerning is that the signed contracts include a memorandum that is filed with the county that serves as a lien on the property’s title.

A Justice Department review of the lending practice determined that in the state’s four largest Multiple Listing Service areas — Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro-Winston-Salem and Asheville — there have been more than 2,000 homeowners that signed an agreement with one of these firms since fall 2000, and they have listed a combined 86 properties.