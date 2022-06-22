Primary sports wagering bill fails in NC House. Anti-poverty progressives and social conservatives both opposed legislation

The fate of legalized sports wagering in North Carolina is in limbo after the N.C. House voted down Wednesday the primary of two bipartisan N.C. Senate bills on the issue.

Senate Bill 688 was defeated in a 49-52 vote, with 32 Republicans and 20 Democrats voting no — representing a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives.

Six Republicans did not cast a vote, while House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, was excused from voting.

An attempt to reconsider SB688 and return it to House Rules and Operations for renewed negotiations failed 59-44, which severely limits the options to revive the bill, according to legislative analysts.

"No legislation is dead until the final gavel of the session for the year, but this bill in pretty bad shape," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

"If you can't get even enough votes to send it back to the Rules committee to try to whip up more votes for it again, that's a bad sign."

SB688 has been the main proposal for sports-wagering legislation since being filed in April 2021 by co-primary sponsors Sens. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, and Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth. Neither lawmaker could be immediately reached for comment.

On Tuesday, Senate Bill 38 was subjected to the gut-and-replace strategy in order to serve as the means for amending SB688's original language while allowing SB688 to stay intact, as agreed to by bill sponsors.

The amendments to SB38 would go into effect only if SB688 became law.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and a House sponsor of SB688, said the SB38 strategy allows for "moving forward with establishing the policy and make adjustments at the same time, which would streamline the process.”

The House voted first on SB38, which passed 51-50 on second reading.

Before that vote, legalized betting in collegiate sports in North Carolina was removed via an amendment submitted by Rep. John Autry, D-Mecklenburg.

At that point, North Carolinians would have been limited to wagering on professional and electronic sports with a select group of 10 to 12 wagering operators.

Kokai said it is possible SB38 could be passed on third reading and sent to the Senate for approval of the amendments. The Senate could reject the changes and create a concurrence committee that could attempt to reinsert language from SB688.

Kokai said the gut-and-replace strategy could be put into use again in the House with another bill that has cleared the Senate "if bill sponsors still think they could get enough votes for it to pass."

"It would be a hard sell to go back on the House floor (with SB38) and amend it so that it puts both legislations in one bill," Kokai said.

The whole process of considering the sports wagering bill "has been unpredictable," said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is considered as a national expert on state legislatures.

"Of the three main policy issues that could be enacted in coming weeks — medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and sports gambling — leadership appears determined to move sports gambling," Dinan said.

"But, there are a lot of details to be worked out, and a lot of different views on sports gambling that do not line up neatly along party lines."

Dinan said it's possible that the accelerated pace of both bills — they cleared House Finance and House Rules and Operations earlier Wednesday — "raised questions about whether the process for considering these bills is moving too quickly to be able to work through all of the details in a considered fashion this session."

Complexity, confusion

Several House legislators, including Reps. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, Keith Kidwell, R-Craven, and Abe Jones, D-Wake, cited moral and ethical reasons in opposing what they consider a state-sponsored extension of gambling.

Autry cited gambling scandals involving N.C. collegiate sports as the impetus for his amendment prohibiting wagering on college sports, in particular the men's basketball Dixie Classic that was held from 1946 to 1960 on N.C. State's home court.

The tournament was disbanded after a point-shaving scandal in 1961 involving players from both N.C. State and North Carolina.

“I am troubled about the opportunity for corruption ... that the social costs associate with gambling are significant,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford.

“We’re talking about $25 million to $50 million in potential revenue, but with hundreds of millions of dollars in social costs to North Carolina.”

Harrison also said she didn't believe the revamped bills have enough support to clear the Senate in their current form. Lowe said June 17 that, “I feel like there is enough bipartisan support to get this bill passed.”

Other changes

During the Finance committee, bill sponsors clarified how a projected $50 million in net tax proceeds from sports wagering would be distributed, of which 60% would go to the General Fund and 30% to N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund.

An amendment added to SB38 in House Finance would provide about $5 million combined — or 10% of net tax proceeds annually — to five historically Black colleges and universities' athletic departments: Winston Salem State, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, N.C. A&T State and N.C. Central, along with "low-wealth schools" UNC Asheville and UNC Pembroke.

An amendment from Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg, that was passed 90-11 on the House floor provides a minimum $300,000 annually to the seven athletic departments.

An amendment from Rep. Joe John, D-Wake, was approved 101-0 that would prohibit on-site wagering on college sports from eight hours before and during the event, such as at PNC Arena in Raleigh where the Carolina Hurricanes and N.C. State share the facility.

Another $500,000 would be provided annually to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation for grants of $5,000 per county for youth sports development.

Funding has been raised from $1 million to $2 million for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services toward gambling-addiction assistance.

Harrison said she was concerned that the level of advertising related to sports wagering would mushroom from the original intent the way that advertising for the state Education Lottery has morphed in recent years.

Legislative staff said that interactive marketers are required to not target those under age 21.

“I would add that’s a bad sign when you note that lottery advertising was supposed to be just point of sale, and now they are all over the place,” Harrison said.

Lowe and Perry have emphasized SB668 could play a pivotal role for the state’s four highest-level professional teams — Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte FC — in terms of additional revenue to compete with rivals in states that have approved the forms of gambling permitted in SB688.

Sports wagering is legal in Tennessee and Virginia.

“We would go from getting no revenue from an illegal activity in this state to generating (up to $50 million) in annual revenue,” Perry said.

During the House Commerce meeting in November, Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and House sponsor of SB668, said that “whether this bill rises or falls, this issue is still going to be out there the next session and the next session and the next session.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.