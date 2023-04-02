Ever since Republican legislative leaders tied Medicaid expansion funding to the 2023-24 state budget, there has been fretting among expansion advocates about what controversial non-financial language may be inserted into the bill.

The proposed House appropriations bill, disclosed for the first time at the committee level Thursday, appears to contain primarily Republican education and public-health policy priorities. The Senate budget proposal has not been disclosed publicly.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper may have set at least an expectation — if not a precedent — by saying the good outweighs the bad when he signed the 2022-23 state budget bill after vetoing the 2019-20 and 2020-21 bills because of the lack of Medicaid expansion funds.

The $29.7 billion state budget bill is projected by GOP legislative leaders to be passed by early July.

There has been speculation among legislative analysts and observers that the budget bill could include legislation on such hot-button topics as: tightening abortion restrictions; loosening gun regulations; further cutting tax rates for corporations or the wealthy; adding “Don’t say gay” into education curriculum; or gerrymandering legislative and congressional redistricting maps.

For example, House Bill 98, titled “Medical Freedom Act,” has been inserted into HB295. The bill would end COVID-19 vaccine mandates for certain government agencies and political subdivisions.

The bill would prohibit city, county and state government agencies and certain political subdivisions from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. It does not affect other required vaccinations for K-12 public school students, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

HB98 also would not allow the State Board of Education, local public school districts, colleges and universities to require students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be vaccinated for one or multiple doses.

The bill has cleared two House committees and been recommended to the gatekeeper Rules and Operations committee. HB98 has Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County as co-primary sponsors.

Yet, the bill has been inserted into House Bill 295 on page 26.

The insertion is likely prompted by the potential for HB98 veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and high likelihood that House Democrats would not support a veto override vote.

Educational elements

A summation of the education legislation insertions from standalone bills was posted by N.C. Policy Watch. Among the most prominent:

Private schools that receive funds from the state voucher program would no longer have to submit student test results to the state.

Students beyond kindergarten, first and second grades would be eligible for vouchers that could be used to attend a private school.

Allowing local and state committees to hear parent challenges of school instructional materials, and on procedures for having challenged materials removed.

Related language would establish a commission, comprised mostly of political appointees, to recommend public school content standards, or what students should study in each grade, to the State Board of Education.

The Charter School Advisory Board would become the Charter School Review Board, with the ability to give final approval to charter applications and renew charters. The State Board of Education currently holds that authority.

Public schools would have to post descriptions of all classroom course materials and supplemental materials to websites, along with available links to the materials. That would apply to the high school program at UNC School of the Arts.

Fourth- and fifth-grade classes would be capped at 24 students. That cap exists for kindergarten through third grade.

Timing realities

HB76 lists that if the state budget is not signed into law by June 30, 2024, the funding mechanisms for the bill expire at that time.

The June 30, 2024, expiration date represents a shift from the original Dec. 31 deadline when HB76 cleared the House by a 96-23 vote on Feb. 15.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a lead House Republican budget writer, said it is “likely that the budget will include some provisions just as it has included in past years that cause some concern.”

“Those type provisions have been a part of budget negotiations for years,” Lambeth said. “However, I believe that the benefits of expansion outweigh those risks, and if the budget is vetoed we would cross that bridge at that point.

“Budgets are always about negotiations and compromise, and this one is no different.”

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said there is “nothing in the House budget leaps out at me as a ‘poison pill’ that would definitely prompt the governor to reach for his veto stamp.”

“There are certainly items in there that differ from his priorities, but he was willing to go along with items he didn’t like in the 2021 and 2022 budget deals,” Kokai said.

“The holy grail of Medicaid expansion makes Cooper more likely to look the other way when he sees Republican policy prescriptions he doesn’t support.”

Still worried

The fact that the Medicaid expansion deal is contingent on final passage of a budget “highlights another huge problem,” Rob Schofield, director of the left-leaning NC Policy Watch advocacy group, said in a March 7 posting titled “The Medicaid expansion celebrations are premature.”

Schofield said it’s very likely that an “array of unrelated Republican priorities will no doubt be included ... since each year, the budget bill is packed with all manner of controversial appropriations and dozens of substantive law changes unrelated to state spending.”

On numerous occasions in recent years, GOP leaders have packed the measure with hugely important law changes that have scarcely been discussed in public at the Legislative Building, and on which debate was effectively prohibited.”

Schofield envisions a scenario in which Republican lawmakers “are setting themselves up to use Medicaid expansion as a bargaining tool — a political cudgel with which to further entrench their own power, while further advancing a far-right policy agenda that’s increasingly out of step with the generally moderate views of most North Carolinians.”

“What’s to stop them from doing the same this year?”

“The bottom line: Medicaid expansion needs to happen now and without unrelated conditions.”

The reality of House Republicans being able to override at least one Cooper veto in the 2023 session likely changes the tug of war of the state budget, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.

“The challenge is less whether Cooper issues a veto of the budget than whether Republican legislative leaders secure commitments from one or more Democratic House members to support the budget on initial passage and on an override vote, or at least not to be present for the override vote, thereby allowing the budget to take effect,” Dinan said.

The latter scenario allowed House Republicans to override by a 71-46 vote Wednesday Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41, titled “Guarantee 2nd Amend Freedom and Protections.”

The new law ends local background checks for pistol permits. It was the first successful override of a Cooper veto since 2018.

The three House Democrats who did not cast votes, Cecil Brockman of Guilford County, Tricia Ann Cotham of Mecklenburg County and Michael Wray of Halifax County, were listed as having excused absences during the SB41 roll call vote.

Brockman could not be reached for comment by the Journal, but told the News & Observer of Raleigh that he was at an urgent care facility at the time of the vote.

“The significance of this week’s successful veto override is that it shows that Republican leaders have developed a working relationship with several Democratic house members this session,” Dinan said.

“If several of these and other Democratic House members’ interests are taken into account in the budget-writing process, this may prove sufficient to overcome their concerns about inclusion of some non-budget matters.

“That is the key question going forward.”