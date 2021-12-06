PTI project funding gets final approval from Gov. Roy Cooper. Toyota confirms plans for battery plant at Guilford/Randolph megasite

“But, the dynamics of this is evolving very fast and there should be a major announcement this week or certainly soon.”

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, said last week that “having such a package enacted into law, via the state budget, demonstrates our state’s commitment to economic development and makes the incentives trigger-ready if a large, qualified investor makes a commitment.”

Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin who also represents western Forsyth, said the PTI project “appeared to be quick, but it has been being discussed at higher levels and just kept quiet.”

“We toured the large site that already had a bridge for the road, but no road. That was 18 months or more ago on a cold day in February.”

Zachary said the large bipartisan support for the PTI project represents what he called a “cooperative” spirit afoot in Raleigh.”

“This was an opportunity to help with something outside of Wake and Mecklenburg. Those instances are rare.”

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said in a statement Nov. 30 that it “cannot discuss specifics of ongoing economic development projects.”