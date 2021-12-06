PTI project funding gets final approval from Gov. Roy Cooper.

PTI has a nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core. Combined, the sites come to 7,200 acres along the U.S. 421 corridor to Fayetteville.

PTI already has a major headquarters and production presence with HondaJet.

Both megasite projects qualifies for JDIG grant reimbursing up to 90% of the new personal income withholdings from employees for a period up to 20 years.

‘A game-changer’

Lambeth said last week the potential airport project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI. I am proud to be part of supporting this project in our region.”

Lambeth said that ordinarily the JDIG funding appropriation “would have been in the state budget.”

“But, the dynamics of this is evolving very fast and there should be a major announcement this week or certainly soon.”