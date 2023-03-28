The N.C. Senate passed Tuesday legislation that would require the filling out of a career development plan before middle schoolers could be promoted to eighth grade.

The bipartisan Senate Bill 193 was approved by a 49-0 vote. It now heads to the state House for consideration.

The plan would be rolled out during the 2023-24 school year. Ninth-graders would be required to review and, if necessary, revise their plan before being promoted to 10th grade.

"Local boards of education are encouraged to require more frequent revisions as appropriate," according to the bill.

Public charter schools would be encouraged, but not required, to establish career development plans.

The bill was submitted at the request of state Superintendent Catherine Truitt. Truitt said in a statement that the plans “would allow for every student to engage, explore and experience potential pathways before graduation so they are prepared for success in the workforce.”

State Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican and the bill’s primary sponsor, stressed during the Education/Higher Education committee meeting that the legislation will not lead to tracking of students and won’t commit them to any career path.

Galey cited as an example that a student who is interested in oceans might want to become a marine biologist.

Public school boards of education would be required “to ensure that students are provided assistance in completion of the plan, as well as instruction on how to access that plan through the student’s enrollment.”

Parents would be provided with written notification that a career development plan has been created by their child and how to access it.

Students’ plans could be shared with state agencies aligned with their educational interests.

“I suspect that many middle school students are not ready to think about long-term careers,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State.

“However, what I believe would be useful is bringing more information to middle and high school students about career options, especially careers that do not require a four-year college degree.”

Case in point: skilled trades.

“Exposing both middle and high school students to the skilled and technical trades — many of which only require a high school degree or at most a two-year associate degree — would be a positive step,” Walden said.

Benefits and drawbacks

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the proposed legislation is promising — but also has problems, too.

“Among the benefits of these plans are that it can ultimately save them time and money if they start earlier in their planning process,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

“Students who wish to major eventually in engineering programs, for example, might take more math and science courses than students who wish to pursue careers in communications who will instead emphasize courses in English, or possibly journalism, in high school.”

Madjd-Sadjadi cited among potential drawbacks that a career development plan chosen by a seventh-grader may become outdated before they graduate from high school.

The reality with career development plans, Madjd-Sadjadi stressed, is that the average person will change careers, not just jobs, a lot during a lifetime.

“The fact that we see an annual turnover rate of close to 30% in jobs held by young working adults, I think pushing middle-school students to adopt an initial career path is going too far.”