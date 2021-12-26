Reaching compromises, foremost state budget, helped 2021 legislative session stand out

For the 2021 session, a successful veto override requires the votes of at least two Democratic senators and at least three Democratic House members.

While the 2021 session technically is not adjourned, there has been only one override attempt by Republican leadership on Cooper's 16 vetoes. It was Senate Bill 37, which would have required middle and high school students to re-enter the classroom before vaccines were approved for them.

Cooper said the bill would have violated federal and state health COVID-19 guidelines. The override vote failed 29-20 on March 1.

Altogether, Cooper has had 41 consecutive vetoes not overridden. Democrats defeated three veto override votes in 2019 and seven in 2020.

Budget compromise

The $25.9 billion 2021-22 budget included 5% pay raises for most public school teachers and staff, along with raises for other state employees — higher than some Republican legislators had proposed.

It featured the gradual elimination of the state's corporate tax rate in 2028, a major victory on a quest Republicans have been pursuing since the early 2000s.