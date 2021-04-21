Reopening bars bill heads to final House committee step

A state House bill headed to the Rules and Operations committee could represent the first step in fully opening segments of the North Carolina economy.

The second edition of House Bill 211 cleared the House Alcoholic Beverage Council committee on Wednesday.

The Republican-sponsored bill has Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, as one of three primary sponsors.

The bill would allow establishments that serve food and drink "to operate and conduct business activity provided certain conditions are met."

Even though there was limited discussion of HB211 in the ABC committee, it faces long odds of passage, foremost because it would supersede any emergency executive order by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, or municipal or county ordinance.

There were several 'no' voice votes when HB211 was heard in the Judiciary 1 committee.

Cooper has vetoed several Republican-sponsored reopening bills during the 2020 and 2021 sessions out of concerns that the bills would hamstring the flexibility needed for state and local government officials to quickly respond to another COVID-19 surge.