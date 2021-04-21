Reopening bars bill heads to final House committee step

A state House bill headed to the Rules and Operations committee could represent the first step in fully opening segments of the North Carolina economy.
The second edition of House Bill 211 cleared the House Alcoholic Beverage Council committee on Wednesday.
The Republican-sponsored bill has Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, as one of three primary sponsors.
The bill would allow establishments that serve food and drink "to operate and conduct business activity provided certain conditions are met."
Even though there was limited discussion of HB211 in the ABC committee, it faces long odds of passage, foremost because it would supersede any emergency executive order by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, or municipal or county ordinance.
There were several 'no' voice votes when HB211 was heard in the Judiciary 1 committee.
Cooper has vetoed several Republican-sponsored reopening bills during the 2020 and 2021 sessions out of concerns that the bills would hamstring the flexibility needed for state and local government officials to quickly respond to another COVID-19 surge.
“Local businesses have shown their flexibility and resiliency to stay in business with reduced capacity and make necessary changes to keep customers safe,” Zenger said when the bill was filed March 3.
“House Bill 211 balances the needs of our local businesses with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow bars and restaurants to open at full capacity while they continue to follow certain safety guidelines.”
Some health officials have questioned allowing bars to fully reopen, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among young adults, particularly since the ending of the statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February.
On March 26, Cooper amended an executive order to remove the 11 p.m. curfew on sales of alcoholic beverages at bars, restaurants and other establishments.
The amendment executive order also allowed more people to be in public spaces, although the governor’s order requires those spaces to adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines.
Venues allowed to reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors included restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. Venues allowed to reopen at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors included bars, lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs.
HB211 would require all employees to self-administer or undergo a temperature check daily before beginning work, answer a health questionnaire and be sent home if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms.
The bill also would require “frequent, routine cleanings of high-touch and high-use areas during hours of operation and a thorough, deep-cleaning and sanitation” after closing.
Other requirements would include providing guests and staff with disposable gloves and masks if offering buffet or self-service. Beverages could not be self-served.
No more than 10 guests could be seated at a single table.
House Bill 73
Another alcohol-related House bill has been placed in a conference committee after the House rejected changes made by the state Senate.
House Bill 73 cleared the House by a 116-1 vote on March 4. That version of the bill would waive certain ABC-permit renewal fees for bars for a full year, or from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.
On April 13, the Senate passed HB73 by a 47-0 vote.
The Senate changed the proposed legislation so that it would only waive the fees through Sept. 1.
On April 15, the House voted 116-0 not to concur with the Senate changes.
The bill would cover 13 types of permits: on-premises malt beverage; on-premises unfortified wine; on-premises fortified wine; mixed beverages; culinary; mixed beverages catering; guest room cabinet; wine tasting; wine shop; malt beverage tasting; spirituous liquor tasting; antique spirituous liquor; and common area entertainment.
Bar owners who have prepaid ABC permit fees for 2021-22 could request a refund.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said an estimated $25 million in permit fees would be affected by the waiver.
Bars already had payment deadlines extended for certain ABC permit renewals, retroactive to June 30, 2020, after a move by Gov. Roy Cooper in February.
336-727-7376