Republicans denounce threatening graffiti on GOP headquarters in Raleigh

North Carolina’s GOP says the state’s Republican Party offices in Raleigh were vandalized Friday night following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

“This act was followed by numerous threats over the weekend,” GOP leaders said in a statement Sunday.

The graffiti reads, “If abortion isn’t safe, neither R you.” It is surrounded by hearts and a symbol for anarchy.

The N.C. GOP called the graffiti a threat of violence and called on Democratic leaders to denounce similar threats.

“It is unfortunate and unacceptable that left-wing activists resort to vandalism, destruction of property and threats of violence in response to any political views they disagree with,” said the GOP statement.

