Dave Richard, the recently retired head of the state's Medicaid program, has been hired by the consulting subsidiary of the McGuireWoods law firm.

Richard is serving as a vice president for state government relations.

His consulting focus, as expected, is on health care issues related to state and federal government, payors and providers.

Richard retired on Feb. 28 as deputy health secretary.

He stepped down after a 41-year career in public health, also serving as executive director of The Arc of N.C. and the state’s top official for behavioral health services for two years before become deputy secretary

The law firm cited Richard's more than 40 years leading non-profit and government health care organizations, including the last eight years in charge of the state’s $21 billion Medicaid program.

Richard served in the top Medicaid leadership role in both the McCrory and Cooper administrations, being a stabilizing presence as the state transitioned through four health secretaries.

During his time, the state Medicaid program grew from 1.9 million to 2.9 million beneficiaries and from a $14 billion to $21 billion program.

“Few have done more to improve the health and well-being of North Carolinians,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

“Dave made it his focus to improve our mental health system, increase community-based supports for those with disabilities, and partner with providers.

“In Medicaid, he bolstered the financial stability of the program and worked closely with the General Assembly to shape the vision for managed care."

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the chief House health-care reform proponent, worked closely with Richard on pivotal Medicaid transformation reform legislation.

“Dave has been a dedicated advocate for many Medicaid issues, including expanding care to citizens who need care,” Lambeth said.

“He has worked tirelessly with both parties and has been consistent in his advocacy. He is one of the longest serving state Medicaid directors in the nation, so his experience and history with this program will be missed.

“I have found him to be fair in his relationships with legislators, as well as a variety of advocacy groups in North Carolina.”

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Richard “has done good work managing a vital and challenging health insurance program that does so much good for North Carolinians."