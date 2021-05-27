Return-to-work, tax-reduction bills advance in N.C. Senate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Budd proposal

In recent weeks, 22 Republican-controlled states have withdrawn their state from receiving the $300 federal UI benefit or are considering that step, foremost in Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

In each case, Republican decision-makers cited that the benefit was no longer needed with their respective recovering economies, and that workers needed to go back to their jobs.

Joining those voices is U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, and a declared candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.

Budd unveiled Tuesday plans to file the "Back to Work Bonus Act," which would provide a one-time $900 payment from federal UI pandemic funding to UI claimants after they have been confirmed as being on the job with a new employer for at least four weeks.

The bonus would be available "to any qualified American" who gets a job before Aug. 14. The bonus would be retroactively applied to individuals who got jobs four weeks prior to the bill's enactment.

The trade-off: all remaining federal pandemic UI payment would go away when the bill is enacted.