Return-to-work, tax-reduction bills advance in N.C. Senate

State legislative bills that would provide a return-to-work cash incentive and gradually eliminate the state's corporate income tax advanced in the state Senate on Thursday.
House Bill 128 was recommended by the Senate Rules and Operations committee to the Senate floor.
House Bill 334 moved forward from the Senate Appropriations committee to Rules and Operations.
Both bills represent early implementations of the gut-and-replace strategy in which senators removed legislation that passed the House and inserted unrelated legislation. That tactic typically is used toward the end of the legislative session, often as a means for jump-starting controversial legislation.
The goal is for the Senate to pass the bills and then urge the House to accept the gut-and-replace changes.
If the House chooses not to concur, a concurrence committee can be created to pursue a potential compromise.
House Bill 128
The headline piece of HB128 is offering a $1,500 bonus as an incentive to unemployed claimants going back to work before June 1.
The bonus would drop to $800 for unemployed claimants returning to work before July 1.
It is likely those deadline dates could be changed.
The claimant would receive half of the bonus following 30 days of continuous employment and the other half after 60 days of continuous employment.
The legislation would require U.S. Labor Department approval to use federal pandemic stimulus funds for the bonus.
Sponsors of the Senate legislation claim it is a better use of federal stimulus funds rather than North Carolina continuing to accept and pay out a $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit through Sept. 6.
HB128 also contains several work-search requirement pieces, one of which is UI benefits would end if a claimant declined job offers that pay at least 120% of their state benefit.
Not fulfilling a work-search requirement or failing to show up for an interview also could lead to ending benefits.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. legislators from both parties have been receiving calls for assistance from employers struggling to find workers — particularly for minimum- to low-wage jobs — as consumer demand for products and services resurfaces.
In response, Cooper has directed N.C. Commerce Department officials “to explore opportunities ... to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.”
Budd proposal
In recent weeks, 22 Republican-controlled states have withdrawn their state from receiving the $300 federal UI benefit or are considering that step, foremost in Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.
In each case, Republican decision-makers cited that the benefit was no longer needed with their respective recovering economies, and that workers needed to go back to their jobs.
Joining those voices is U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, and a declared candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.
Budd unveiled Tuesday plans to file the "Back to Work Bonus Act," which would provide a one-time $900 payment from federal UI pandemic funding to UI claimants after they have been confirmed as being on the job with a new employer for at least four weeks.
The bonus would be available "to any qualified American" who gets a job before Aug. 14. The bonus would be retroactively applied to individuals who got jobs four weeks prior to the bill's enactment.
The trade-off: all remaining federal pandemic UI payment would go away when the bill is enacted.
Budd said the program "will be a net cost-saver since the one-time lump sum payment will be less expensive than continuing FPUC benefits through Sept. 6."
The bill would significantly affect the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
It would restrict those benefits to just individuals who: have an active infection with COVID-19; receive an order from a physician to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19; or actively caring for a family member or a member of the individual’s household who is either infected or is adhering to a physician-ordered quarantine.
Budd said Thursday that his bill has the backing of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association and Greater Winston-Salem Inc., both of which provided statements to his news release.
House Bill 334
The 41-page bill contains several tax-related proposals, perhaps foremost reducing the corporate income tax rate to 2.5% to 0% in 2028.
The 2.5% rate already is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate income tax.
Senate Democrats warn that ending the corporate income tax would cost North Carolina between $500 million and $600 million in annual tax revenue that could be used for education, infrastructure and public health initiatives.
The bill also would make the following changes:
* The state income tax would be lowered from 5.25% to 4.99%, while the state's child-tax deduction would rise by $500 to up to $3,000 annually for families who claim the federal child tax credit.
* The personal income-tax deduction would be increased from $21,500 to $25,000 for a married couple, from $16,125 to $19,125 for a head of household, and from $10,750 to $12,750 for those who are single. Those changes would take effect Jan. 1.
* HB334 also takes $1 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act — which no member of the GOP congressional delegation voted for — to provide one-time jobs grants to qualified businesses that could be worth up to $250,000.
