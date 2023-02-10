A bill that would significantly expand the state’s newborn safe surrender law cleared the state Senate by a 44-0 vote Thursday.

The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 20, “Safe Surrender Infants,” has Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Lee, as primary sponsor. The bill heads to the House for consideration.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is advocating for SB20, in large part because of a recommendation from the N.C. Child Fatality Task Force.

SB20 would amend House Bill 275, titled “Infant Homicide Prevention Act,” which was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Mike Easley in July 2001. Most of SB20’s legislation would become law on Oct. 1.

The law decriminalizes the parental abandonment of an infant not more than 7 days old who is not a victim of neglect or abuse.

While the infant currently can be placed into the temporary custody of a responsible adult, the preference as outlined in the law is an on-duty health-care provider, law-enforcement officer, social services worker and certified emergency medical services worker.

The main change in SB20 is that it removes the option of surrendering to any individual out of concerns that the individual could be connected with human trafficking.

“There are safe surrender/safe haven laws in every state,” Burgin told the committee. “It’s designed to provide a safe alternative for a desperate parent of a newborn who may be tempted to engage in action harmful to the infant.”

Burgin said that “I’m not going to say safe surrender is a big problem in North Carolina, but in some cases I don’t think we really know.”

DHHS said as of 2021, 16 infants have been surrendered in North Carolina. That included five in 2020. DHHS said in a statement that SB20 proposes changes to the Safe Surrender laws “in line with recommendations from the N.C. Child Fatality Task Force.”

“The law provides parents in crisis who feel they have no other choice a way to surrender their baby safely without providing the parents’ name.”

“The law is intended to prevent newborn abandonment and homicide. The risk of homicide on the first day of life is 10 times greater than any other time in a person’s life.”

Proposed changes

The law allows the parent to surrender the infant without providing his or her name.

SB20 would add allowing the person accepting the infant to ask the parent for their identity, the date of birth, and relevant medical history and the parent’s marital status if applicable.

However, the parent is not obligated to provide the information, and all parental information is required to be kept confidential.

The surrendering parent’s information can be provided to a county social services department, law enforcement and to the non-surrendering parent if applicable.

SB20 would offer the surrendering parent immunity from prosecution “only when safe surrender criteria are met,” Burgin said.

“This bill provides a safe way to track (safe surrender), to collect data and hopefully result in fewer cases” of infant deaths.

Other additions in SB20 include:

Responding to a non-surrendering parent to assure that the infant was surrendered safely.

Allows a non-surrendering parent to gain custody as long as the infant has not been subject to neglect or abuse by the non-surrendering parent.

If a parent, whether surrendering or non-surrendering, seeks custody, the county social services department is required to ask for a DNA test “if there is uncertainty to parentage.”

Within 60 days of surrendering the infant, the surrendering parent “has the right” to contact the county social services department and request custody.

However, the bill would require the county social services director “to treat any such request as a report of neglect and comply” with the appropriate state law.

After 60 days, if the surrendering parent does not seek to reclaim custody, the county social services department is required to initiate a termination of parental rights.

SB20 retains the provision that local boards of education provide information to high school students annually on how to lawfully abandon a newborn baby. That provision also applies to charter, home and non-public schools.