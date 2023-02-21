Four Triad school districts were added Tuesday to an N.C. House school calendar bill originally filed for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Stokes County Schools.

Bipartisan House Bill 106 has Forsyth’s Republican representatives Donny Lambeth, Kyle Hall and Jeff Zenger as primary sponsors.

The bill was fast-tracked Tuesday to the House floor, gaining recommendations from the Education K-12 and Rules and Operations committees after having eight districts added during the Education K-12 meeting.

The other Triad districts were Davidson County Schools, Guilford County Schools, Lexington City Schools and Thomasville City Schools.

Also added were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Jackson, Swain and Transylvania county schools.

A local bill, which is not subject to a governor's veto, can have up to 14 counties represented. A public bill is subject to being vetoed.

HB106 would allow the districts to open the 2023-24 school year as early as Aug. 11.

The bill was filed Feb. 13 even though the Forsyth Board of Education approved an Aug. 28 start date at its Jan. 25 meeting.

The two committees also recommended House Bill 115 to the House floor, which includes Davie and Yadkin county schools among its 10 districts.

HB115 would allow local boards of education to determine the opening and closing dates for the 2023-24 school year.

State law

State law passed in 2004 requires most school districts to start their school year on the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

The bill was filed primarily at the request of tourism advocacy groups to allow the summer vacation season to extend into late August.

Before that law was passed, some school districts opened as early as the second full week in August.

The Education K-12 committee also addressed bipartisan House Bill 86 in a discussion-only mode. That public bill would allow districts statewide to open as early as Aug. 10.

Given that HB86 has 66 sponsors, and 72 are required for a super-majority, it's likely the bill will clear the House despite opposition from legislators representing coastal counties.

Meanwhile, House Bill 51 has not been addressed, which covers Randolph, Surry and Wilkes among the five counties in the legislation.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said he is not optimistic about the chances of any school calendar-flexibility bill because of expected opposition in the Senate.

The reality check is that in the 19 years since the law was passed, there have been at least 280 local and public-school calendar bills introduced.

None has cleared the legislature.

WS/FCS response

WS/FCS spokesman Brent Campbell said Feb. 13 that neither the board nor system administration “had a role as a district in advocating for or against this.”

“The superintendent (Tricia McManus) did say in those meetings she would for sure have staff look at an earlier start date if that ever became an option for future years,” Campbell said.

The 2023-24 calendar for WS/FCS sticks closely to the current calendar as permitted by state law. The final day of class for students is June 7, 2024.

It keeps a two-week winter break, aligns spring break with Easter and gives teachers days to work in their classrooms, without assigned professional development or students. The new calendar also has a three-day break for Thanksgiving.

McManus has said having more flexibility to come up with its own calendar is an issue that the state’s superintendents talk about regularly in their monthly meetings.

“We definitely want to start earlier and get exams in before the break. But it’s very clear what the law says,” McManus said. “Superintendents are asking legislators to please seek policy changes.”

Democrat-sponsored House Bill 62 also would allow local school boards to decide when their school year would begin and end.

There have been a few district exceptions permitted in the western part of the state because they tend to have more snow days.