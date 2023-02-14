Forsyth County's House Republican representatives reintroduced Monday legislation that would allow Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to open the 2023-24 school year as early as Aug. 11.

The filing of bipartisan House Bill 106, which includes Stokes County Schools, comes even though the Forsyth Board of Education approved an Aug. 28 start date at its Jan. 25 meeting.

WS/FCS spokesman Brent Campbell said that neither the board nor system administration "had a role as a district in advocating for or against this."

"The superintendent (Tricia McManus) did say in those meetings she would for sure have staff look at an earlier start date if that ever became an option for future years."

HB106 primary bill sponsors are Reps. Donny Lambeth, Kyle Hall and Jeff Zenger. The local bill was sent to the K-12 Education committee.

The 2023-24 calendar for WS/FCS sticks closely to the current calendar. The final day of class for students is June 7, 2024.

It keeps a two-week winter break, aligns spring break with Easter and gives teachers days to work in their classrooms, without assigned professional development or students. The new calendar also has a three-day break for Thanksgiving.

McManus has said having more flexibility to come up with its own calendar is an issue that the state’s superintendents talk about regularly in their monthly meetings.

“We definitely want to start earlier and get exams in before the break. But it’s very clear what the law says,” McManus said.

“Superintendents are asking legislators to please seek policy changes.”

The school district posted the calendar on its website to garner public feedback. Nearly 400 people responded, chief operations officer Lauren Richards told the school board. About 60 respondents wanted an early start date.

Other bills

So far, there have been 10 school-calendar bills filed for the 2023 session. Most of those bills also have been sent to K-12 Education.

House Bill 51 covers Randolph, Surry and Wilkes among the five counties in the legislation.

There's also two school-calendar public bills with statewide implications: bipartisan House Bill 86 that would allow the 2023-24 school year to begin on Aug. 10; and Democrat-sponsored House Bill 62 that would allow local school boards to decide when their school year would begin and end.

Public bills are subject to a governor's veto, while local bills are not.

Lambeth said he is not optimistic about the chances of any school calendar-flexibility bill because of expected opposition in the Senate.

The reality check is that in the 19 years since the law was passed, there have been at least 280 local and public-school calendar bills introduced.

None has cleared the legislature.

Background

State law passed in 2004 requires most school districts to start their school year on the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

There have been a few district exceptions permitted in the western part of the state because they tend to have more snow days.

During the 2021 session, the House approved school-calendar bills that would have allowed school districts in six Triad counties to begin their school year one to two weeks earlier than allowed by state law.

That includes House Bill 111, which would have allowed WS/FCS to have opened as early as Aug. 11 for the 2021-22 school year.

However, HB111 was shelved immediately in the Senate, effective for the rest of the 2021-22 sessions.

All school calendar flexibility bills are opposed by several tourism advocacy groups, which argue that they lose money when school starts earlier in August.

Meanwhile, the law is unpopular among many educators because it pushes first-semester testing to January, a few weeks past the two-week winter break.

Earlier this year, the school board for Union County Public Schools voted to start the school year there on Aug. 9, prompting a civil lawsuit from two parents and the owner of a summer camp who says the earlier date will disrupt her business.

“I know we have an overwhelming number of folks who really pushed us to start earlier, and I want to state for the record that although other districts are doing that, the risk is much higher than the reward,” WS/FCS board member Sabrina Coone said, referring to the potential for litigation.