Second N.C. Senate committee recommends sports wagering bill

Gambling could bring in a potential $25 million to $50 million in additional funds for school construction, according to the bill co-sponsors.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a Senate Finance member, has said she expects the bill to clear the Senate.

The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.

However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual, and the outcome of replay reviews.

SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.

Also prohibited: placing a bet for another person.

Lowe and Perry said in April that SB688 would cover sports wagering that has been taking place illegally for years.

“There’s always a social impact to every choice, a price to be paid for freedom, some would say,” Perry said Aug. 4. “My mother does not like this legislation, and I understand because I know how she was raised.”