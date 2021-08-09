Second N.C. Senate committee recommends sports wagering bill

A sports-wagering bill in the N.C. Senate advanced through its second committee Monday with members focused on tightening potential participation and marketing loopholes.
Senate Bill 688 would allow North Carolinians to place a bet on professional and collegiate sports with a select group of wagering operators.
The Senate Judiciary committee recommended the bill, following approval Wednesday from the Finance committee.
SB668 has Commerce and Insurance, and Rules and Operations committees to clear before reaching the Senate floor for a vote.
Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, are primary sponsors of SB668, which was filed on April 7 and not addressed until resurfacing unexpectedly Aug. 3.
As was the case in the Finance committee, the Judiciary committee hearing had some committee members and members of the public question the potential socioeconomic effects of allowing the proposed level of sports wagering.
Committee members asked about adding provisions to address individuals with addictive gambling issues, as well as to keep those under age 21 from participating and potential marketing limitations.
Gambling could bring in a potential $25 million to $50 million in additional funds for school construction, according to the bill co-sponsors.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a Senate Finance member, has said she expects the bill to clear the Senate.
The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.
However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual, and the outcome of replay reviews.
SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.
Also prohibited: placing a bet for another person.
Lowe and Perry said in April that SB688 would cover sports wagering that has been taking place illegally for years.
“There’s always a social impact to every choice, a price to be paid for freedom, some would say,” Perry said Aug. 4. “My mother does not like this legislation, and I understand because I know how she was raised.”
Yet, Perry said, “sports betting does exist in North Carolina. We can’t ignore that fact. It’s just not something regulated and taxed by the state.”
Key elements
Lowe and Perry estimated that between $48 million and $50 million in annual tax revenue could be generated by authorizing and regulating sports wagering. There also would be licensing fees.
SB688 would expand the authority of the N.C. Education Lottery Commission to oversee sports wagering, with just 10 to 12 sports wagering operators allowed to accept bets.
The commission would collect an 8% tax on the monthly adjusted gross revenue of the licensed gambling groups. Half of that revenue would be diverted to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund.
Each wagering operator would be required to be licensed, pay a $500,000 licensing fee and submit to a credit-history, tax-record and criminal background checks. The license would be good for up to five years.
There would be renewal fees of $100,000 for interactive sports wagering licenses, $10,000 for a service provider license, and $5,000 for a sports wagering supplier license.
“It’s not an undertaking for the faint of heart," Perry said. "It does require a great deal of money in this space.”
Perry said he doesn’t anticipate significant pushback from the professional teams and collegiate athletic programs because gambling already is taking place.
