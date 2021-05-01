Senate bill could steer more jobs this way. S.B. 493 tackles state's uneven economic growth by offering new incentives to companies that move both their headquarters and production to N.C.

“Since more and more projects are being done in-house today, the ability for a company to be presented with grants for multiple locations can more quickly facilitate the migration of other parts of the company.”

Madjd-Sadjadi said he is not a fan of the N.C. Commerce Department and legislature using large-scale incentive packages to recruit corporations from other states.

“The gains to one state are typically a loss to the other state, and the payments come from taxpayers including competing firms that were in the state already,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

Bad policy?

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, also frowns on the use of millions of dollars in incentives to lure corporate projects.

“It’s possible that this legislation has been fashioned to deal with a particular corporate recruitment project,” Kokai said.

“But it’s just as likely that the corporate recruiters who drive this type of legislation have told lawmakers that these changes would help them generally.