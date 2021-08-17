Senate committee discusses changes to medical marijuana bill

The bill requires the medical marijuana system be self-sustaining from a revenue perspective following initial money to set up the system.

The funding would come mostly from license fees and a monthly fee equal to 10% of the gross revenue derived from the products sold at the medical cannabis centers.

Lee said the reason for not having revenue projections yet is that North Carolina's approach is different from that of other states with medical marijuana laws.

"There really are no projections on how many North Carolinians will be eligible, and there is no best-practice legislation to look at," Lee said.

"Once we have a determination on how many people actually have the conditions that are specified in the bill, then we can determine costs and revenue."

Restrictive bill

Bill sponsors and other senators supporting SB711 have said it represents what Sen. Wally Nickel, D-Wake, called “the most conservative and restrictive medical marijuana bill in the country.”

There are 36 states that permit some form of medical marijuana use.

“This bill is narrowly tailored to offer medical marijuana to those with legitimate medical needs,” Nickel said.

