Senate Republicans ready to block Cooper environment chief

Should Delli-Gatti's nomination be rejected, it would mark the first time that a Cabinet nominee has been blocked since the legislature passed a law in late 2016 subjecting Cabinet members to confirmation.

Cooper on Wednesday kept backing Delli-Gatti, a veteran leader from the Environmental Defense Fund whom he named in February to succeed Michael Regan — now the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator. She has been performing the secretary's duties since. The governor urged senators to delay the floor vote.

"It doesn't have anything to do with her knowledge or qualifications," Cooper said at a news conference. "She is eminently qualified to do this job. It has everything to do on whether we're going to have a clean energy future and whether we're going to protect our air and water." Environmental groups and Duke Energy put out statements Wednesday supporting her confirmation.

Republicans cited Delli-Gatti's "cursory knowledge" of the proposed Mountain Valliey Pipeline-Southgate, which would bring natural gas from southern Virginia into North Carolina for Dominion Energy, as a reason to oppose her confirmation. A division within DEQ reissued the denial of a water quality permit for the project a couple of days after her confirmation hearing. The project would help increase the state's natural gas supply.