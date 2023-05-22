The 2023 state legislative session is entering the back-stretch portion on individual bills as Republican leaders prepare for what could be four to six weeks of budget compromise negotiations.

Committee chairs began signaling last week which bills — particularly those from the other chamber — they are willing to move forward before an expected late June or early July adjournment.

That includes three bills with particular local interest being placed on their committee pathways. They are:

* House Bill 174 is the latest attempt to stagger elections for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education;

* House Bill 737 would require health-care systems to submit acquisition merger proposals for state attorney general review before reaching any agreement; and

* House Bill 422 would prohibit the use of predatory real-estate service agreements.

House Bill 174

After HB174 cleared the House by voice vote on March 8, it was shelved in the gatekeeper Senate Rules and Operations committee until being released Thursday to the Senate Redistricting and Elections committee.

A similar bill — House Bill 353 — passed the House in August 2021, but was not acted upon in the Senate for the rest of the 2021 and 2022 sessions.

The governor cannot veto a local bill such as HB174.

A key difference with HB174 is that it was amended during the gatekeeper House Rules and Operations committee to include legislation changing Rural Hall’s nonpartisan municipal elections from odd to even years, beginning in 2026.

HB174 proposes that for the November 2026 general election, the top vote getters in the three school board voting districts would serve four-year terms, while those elected, but getting lower vote totals, would serve a single two-year term.

Those serving two-year terms would be up for re-election for a four-year term in 2028, and the highest vote getters would be up for re-election for a four-year term in 2030.

As it is now, all nine seats on the school board are up for election at the same time every four years, setting up a situation where voters could elect nine new members, potentially disrupting the board’s continuity.

Deanna Kaplan, chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, has said that continuity is one of the reasons she supports the bill.

Six new board members were sworn in in December, leaving Kaplan, Leah Crowley and Alex Bohannon as the only returning members.

“One of the advantages of having staggered terms is that they bring continuity to the board and preserve stability so we can make sound long-term decisions that are in the best interest of our students,” Kaplan said.

Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, who has a portion of Forsyth in his district, said the Rural Hall elections changes were at the request of town officials who submitted a resolution to the Forsyth legislative delegation.

“The wording of the resolution indicates that they are requesting this change to save the town the $4,738 they incur for running odd-year elections,” Hall said.

In the 2023 municipal election, the mayor and two council members would be elected to serve three-year terms. They would face re-election in 2026 for four-year terms.

In the 2025 municipal election, two council members would be elected to serve three-year terms. They would next face re-election in 2028 for four-year terms.

According to the resolution, town officials said they expect the change will increase voter turnout.

Hall said it was his understanding that the resolution was not prompted by the recent controversy involving the town council and former town manager, and the state audit of the town’s finances.

In February, a state audit found that Rural Hall town officials violated state law several times, including by not releasing public records and by allowing the town council to appoint a new town clerk.

In addition, auditors found the council also improperly handled closed sessions and mishandled the contract for its interim town attorney, Randolph James, by not having it vetted by town staff before it was signed.

House Bill 737

House Bill 737, titled “Preserving Competition and Health Care,” will get its first committee hearing in House Health on a discussion-only format at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The attorney general’s office conducts anti-trust reviews of hospital merger applications.

Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, has expressed skepticism and criticism of recent high-profile health-care transactions. He has said he has been in “close consultation” with primary bill sponsors on the language.

The bill would require health-care systems or private entities to provide the attorney general with “written notice of the proposed transaction,” as well as written certification that the proposal has been provided to each member of the system’s governing board or board of trustees.

The attorney general would be allowed to request additional transaction details, as well as request DHHS assistance for reviews.

Upon receiving the transaction proposal, the attorney general would have up to 90 days to conduct a review.

The attorney general could object to the proposed transaction, including seeking an injunctive relief, or take no action.

Mark Hall, a professor of Law and Public Health at Wake Forest University, said HB737 “aims to give the attorney general more authority to block changes in hospital ownership or control that are contrary to the public’s interest, and more authority to monitor ownership changes for any negative effects on health care costs, quality or accessibility.”

“The bill addresses the concern that, currently and historically, legal authority has been lacking for oversight of these matters.”

Stein said his authority over health-care system transactions “is inconsistent depending on what type of entities (not-for-profit or for-profit) are involved, the ownership entity, and how the transaction is structured — a merger, a sale of assets, a joint venture or a lease.”

“There is no obligation on a health-care system that’s considering a transaction to engage the public, their own community, about ‘what do you think about this transaction?’ That’s a requirement in this bill.

“It authorizes reports from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services about how this transactions could affect both cost and quality of care.”

Stein has shared with the primary bill sponsors his frustration with how these transactions occur, with the attorney general’s office and other regulators often presented with a signed agreement at the 11th hour.

Local high-profile examples include: Atrium Health’s acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October 2020; the merger of Atrium and Advocate Aurora in December 2022 that formed the nation’s fifth-largest health-care system; and Novant Health Inc.’s acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in February 2021.

House Bill 422

House Bill 422, titled “Unfair Real Estate Agreements Act, cleared the House by a 115-0 vote on April 4 before being shelved in Senate Rules & Operations.

The bill was placed Thursday into the Senate Judiciary committee. Kyle Hall, a Realtor, is the lead primary sponsor of H422.

Stein has said the legislation addresses his concerns about “oppressive, long-term ‘Right to List’ service agreements.”

The summary for HB422, provided by the N.C. Justice Department, said the impetus is that “several real estate companies have been using a predatory business model to target seniors and financially insecure homeowners with cold calls, even those on the Do Not Call registry.”

A major focus of the bills is addressing the business model of MV Realty of Florida, which has been sued by Stein for marketing and selling these agreements.

The companies offer to provide cash payments, typically less than $1,000, to homeowners in exchange for agreeing to exclusively utilize that company’s services to list their property at any time over the next 40 years.

What bill sponsors say is concerning is that the signed contracts include a memorandum that is filed with the county that serves as a lien on the property’s title.

“The contract purports to be binding on current homeowners and property heirs, and the lien complicates the homeowner’s ability to refinance, access home equity or transfer their property,” according to the summary.

“Property owners can terminate agreements early, but must pay a penalty equal to 3% of the market value of the property — which represents the commission the company would have earned for listing the home — and the company gets to determine the home’s value pursuant to the contract.”

A Justice Department review of the lending practice determined that in the state’s four largest Multiple Listing Service areas — Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro-Winston-Salem and Asheville — there have been more than 2,000 homeowners that signed an agreement with one of these firms since fall 2000, and they have listed a combined 86 properties.