Slow decline in weekly unemployment claims continues in N.C.

Weekly initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina declined to another low for COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 4,357 claims for the week that ended June 19, compared with a revised 4,665 the previous week.
The state was 26th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC and PUA programs had paid a combined $2.64 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 149,864 PEUC recipients as of June 5, as well as 1,268 PUA participants as of June 12 and 70,091 continuing claims as of June 5.
At $6.76 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 55% of the $12.33 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26. The program temporarily expired in December.
Since the resumption, with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.88 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Return to work push
All 26 states with Republican governors and legislatures, including Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs or are considering it.
Those benefits ended June 19 in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri. According to think tank The Century Foundation, those four states have turned down a combined $1.8 billion in remaining federal UI benefits.
On Wednesday, the General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
Political analysts said it is highly likely Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will veto the bill, and the Republican-controlled legislature will attempt a veto override vote within days of a veto.
At least 72 votes are required to override a veto in the House, while at least 30 votes are required in the Senate.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook declined by 7,000 to 411,000 for the week that ended June 19.
There were 14.85 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of June 5. About 3.62 million workers drew state benefits and 11.23 million received federal benefits.
"Economic reopening and a strengthening labor market should lead to renewed declines in unemployment filings, with the summer months promising to bring us closer to the normal we’ve all been craving," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst with Bankrate.com.
"We’ve seen an improvement from the unprecedented unemployment figures and unprecedented times of one year ago, but with 14.8 million Americans registered as unemployed, little changed from last week.
"There is need for continued progress in the months ahead."
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, projected that initial UI claims "will continue to decline through the summer, as layoffs abate with stronger economic activity and the unemployed find new jobs."
"The U.S. economy has added some 14 million jobs since the labor market bottomed out in April of last year, but employment in May 2021 was still some 7.5 million below its pre-pandemic level.
"With solid job growth through the rest of 2021 and in 2022, PNC expects employment to recover to its pre-pandemic level in the second quarter of next year."
