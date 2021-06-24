Slow decline in weekly unemployment claims continues in N.C.

The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.

Political analysts said it is highly likely Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will veto the bill, and the Republican-controlled legislature will attempt a veto override vote within days of a veto.

At least 72 votes are required to override a veto in the House, while at least 30 votes are required in the Senate.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook declined by 7,000 to 411,000 for the week that ended June 19.

There were 14.85 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of June 5. About 3.62 million workers drew state benefits and 11.23 million received federal benefits.

"Economic reopening and a strengthening labor market should lead to renewed declines in unemployment filings, with the summer months promising to bring us closer to the normal we’ve all been craving," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst with Bankrate.com.

"We’ve seen an improvement from the unprecedented unemployment figures and unprecedented times of one year ago, but with 14.8 million Americans registered as unemployed, little changed from last week.