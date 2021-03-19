South Carolina corruption turned over to GOP prosecutor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's attorney general has sent four unresolved Statehouse corruption cases to a Republican prosecutor in Spartanburg County to handle.

The state Supreme Court ruled in January that a Democratic prosecutor, David Pascoe of Orangeburg, exceeded his authority by continuing his investigation into Statehouse corruption beyond the few cases Attorney General Alan Wilson gave him because of a possible conflict of interest.

The justices left it to Wilson to decide what to do. He gave the cases to an assistant, who in a letter this week asked Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette to take over the four remaining cases.

The cases include perjury and obstruction of justice charges against political consultant Richard Quinn Sr. Authorities said he lied to a state grand jury during the investigation.

Wilson used Quinn for political work for years. Quinn's son, former state Rep. Richard Quinn Jr., pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and was sentenced to probation for taking $4 million in money from lobbyists and doing their bidding for the Quinns' consulting business.