Speedway in North Wilkesboro could get help from state budget bill

The pandemic relief funds also include $13 million for a similar project for Charlotte Motor Speedway and $9 million for the same infrastructure needs for the closed Rockingham Speedway.

"We would like to thank the North Carolina legislature for coming to a compromise on the state budget with $18 million set aside for North Wilkesboro ... paving the way for the future in Wilkes County," Save Our Speedway posted on its Facebook page.

The next step after the state budget is signed into law remains unclear, Steven Wilson, public relations manager for racetrack advocate STS Motorsports Inc., said Tuesday.

"This is an important step forward that has been long coming," Wilson said.

"Water and sewer has been talked about for a number of years as the priorities for anybody looking to reopen the speedway. Those things were an issue even before 1996."

"Whatever the next steps may be after that and how long it may take, I couldn't even guess and it wouldn't be proper at this time.

"We've all seen some of the media reports that some of the racing series stepped up their interested" following Cooper's recommendations. "They are watching the process play out in Raleigh."

Worthy purpose