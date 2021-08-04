Sports betting bill clears first Senate committee step; goal is providing more funds for school construction

SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.

Also prohibited: placing a bet for another person.

Lowe and Perry said in April that SB688 would cover sports wagering that has been taking place illegally for years.

On Wednesday, some committee members and members of the public questioned the potential socioeconomic of allowing the proposed level of sports wagering.

"There's always a social impact to every choice, a price to be paid for freedom, some would say," Perry said Wednesday. "My mother does not like this legislation, and I understand because I know how she was raised."

Yet, Perry said, "sports betting does exist in North Carolina. We can't ignore that fact. It's just not something regulated and taxed by the state."

"For those who believe there will be a societal impact, they have to believe that exists today.

"I'm not going to say there's none, and I also refuse to accept that it is Armageddon and the end of the world," Perry said.

Key elements