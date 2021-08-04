Sports betting bill clears first Senate committee step; goal is providing more funds for school construction

A N.C. Senate bill cleared its first committee hurdle Wednesday that would allow North Carolinians to place a bet on professional and collegiate sports with a select group of wagering operators.
The Senate Finance committee recommended Senate Bill 688.
The bill has three more committee steps — Judiciary, Commerce and Insurance, and Rules and Operations — before reaching the Senate floor for a vote.
Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, are primary sponsors of SB668, which was filed on April 7 and not addressed until resurfacing unexpectedly Tuesday.
Advancing through the Finance committee was a pivotal accomplishment given the incentive for expanding gambling in North Carolina. Gambling could bring in a potential $25 million to $50 million in additional funds for school construction, according to the bill co-sponsors.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a Senate Finance member, said Wednesday she expects the bill to clear the Senate.
The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.
However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual, and the outcome of replay reviews.
SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.
Also prohibited: placing a bet for another person.
Lowe and Perry said in April that SB688 would cover sports wagering that has been taking place illegally for years.
On Wednesday, some committee members and members of the public questioned the potential socioeconomic of allowing the proposed level of sports wagering.
"There's always a social impact to every choice, a price to be paid for freedom, some would say," Perry said Wednesday. "My mother does not like this legislation, and I understand because I know how she was raised."
Yet, Perry said, "sports betting does exist in North Carolina. We can't ignore that fact. It's just not something regulated and taxed by the state."
"For those who believe there will be a societal impact, they have to believe that exists today.
"I'm not going to say there's none, and I also refuse to accept that it is Armageddon and the end of the world," Perry said.
Key elements
Lowe and Perry estimated that between $48 million and $50 million in annual tax revenue could be generated by authorizing and regulating sports wagering. There also would be licensing fees.
SB688 would expand the authority of the N.C. Education Lottery Commission to oversee sports wagering, with just 10 to 12 sports wagering operators allowed to accept bets.
The commission would collect an 8% tax on the monthly adjusted gross revenue of the licensed gambling groups. Half of that revenue would be diverted to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund.
Each wagering operator would be required to be licensed, pay a $500,000 licensing fee and submit to a credit-history, tax-record and criminal background checks. The license would be good for up to five years.
There would be renewal fees of $100,000 for interactive sports wagering licenses, $10,000 for a service provider license, and $5,000 for a sports wagering supplier license.
"The cash flow you have to provide to fund the wagers, to invest in the equipment, to hire the programmers to write the code ... to ensure that the transactions are secured, that everybody's money is safe," Perry said Wednesday.
"It's not an undertaking for the faint of heart. It does require a great deal of money in this space."
Background
Both Lowe and Perry said the genesis behind SB688 was a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018 that gave state legislatures the authority to legalize sports wagering.
The first North Carolina step toward legal sports wagering came when Senate Bill 154 was signed into law in July 2019. It allows for sports and horse race wagering on tribal lands.
Having up to $50 million in annual tax revenues go toward school construction expenses was the key to gaining Perry’s support.
“I represent two Tier I counties,” Perry said. Tier 1 counties are considered among the 40 most economically disadvantaged in the state.
“One already has the 12% highest ad valorem tax rate in the state,” Perry said. “Yet, it is counties’ responsibility to build school buildings.
“This could bring in about 50% of what the lottery already brings in.”
Lowe said Wednesday that SB688 provides "one way, not the only way, we can try to provide for the needs" for school districts in rural or poorer communities.
Perry said he doesn’t anticipate significant pushback from the professional teams and collegiate athletic programs because gambling already is taking place.
Analyst response
The reality is that the online gambling options, “the fact is that with the Internet, people already engage in sports wagering,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
“By legalizing and regulating it, this provides a solid stream of income for the state to provide for education spending that is funded by those who desire to engage in such wagering.”
Yet, it will be challenging to get enough Republican legislators to support expanding sport wagering, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.
“On one hand, North Carolina has historically been one of the last states in the Southeast to approve gaming, so there is not an expectation that North Carolina would be an early adopter of sports betting,” Dinan said.
“On the other hand, as more surrounding states approve sports gaming, the calls for North Carolina to join them will get stronger and may eventually lead to its legalization.”
