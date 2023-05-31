Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A controversial N.C. House bill that would dramatically expand sports wagering in North Carolina passed on its first vote Wednesday in the N.C. Senate.

Because bipartisan House Bill 347, titled “Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering," contains financial considerations, it requires the third, which is likely Thursday.

The bill passed by a vote of 38-11, with eight Democrats voting for the bill, which contains several significant Senate changes, including allowing pari-mutuel betting, a kind of betting used most often in horse racing, but also dog racing and jai alai.

If HB347 gains final Senate approval, it would go back to the House, which could accept the Senate changes or reject them.

HB347 passed the House by a 64-45 vote on March 29 after more than an hour of often-emotional debate of several defeated amendments.

A rejection typically would lead to creating a concurrence committee to negotiate a potential compromise on the House and Senate versions of the legislation.

A legislative staff analysis has sports wagering generating $40.6 million in annual net economic impact.

As had been the case with previous votes on sports wagering bills, the no votes have been a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives.

Wednesday's floor debate proved no different.

Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, said he considers sports wagering as a societal evil, comparing it to Roman soldiers casting lots at the foot of Jesus Christ's cross.

Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, said HB347 removes regulatory guardrails and will lead to a rise of gambling addictions.

"This bill will provide online casinos that will be available 24/7 365," Mayfield said.

Sen. Lisa Grafstein, D-Wake, said she fears the restrictions in HB347 aren't enough, and that betting will be the reason people tune into games.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, said Wednesday he views the sports wagering legislation as "still a work in progress."

"We haven’t had any detailed conversations in the House this week. Once the Senate passes the bill, we will need to take a look at the changes and discuss our position.

"I am confident that we will end up with an agreement in the end."

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said she understands that Senate bill sponsors are keeping HB347 primary sponsor Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, up to date on their regulatory preferences.

"He sounded agreeable," Harrison said. "The tax provision is certainly better, but the tax rate remains unconstitutional situational."

Senate changes

The Senate added language authorizing in-person wagering at additional public venues associated with professional sports teams and organizations.

Another change adds the Appalachian State, East Carolina and UNC Charlotte athletics programs among 14 UNC System members that would receive $300,000 in annual proceeds.

Pari-mutuel wagering is defined in the legislative analysis of HB347 as “a form of wagering in which the organizer pools all wagers placed together and pays the winners with the collected bets.” Under current state law, pari-mutuel wagering on horse races is illegal in N.C. except for wagers placed at casinos operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Catawba Indian Nation.

Although the House version prohibits pari-mutuel wagering, Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said on May 24 that bill sponsors had discussed allowing such wagering. Lambeth said he doesn’t think it could be a deal-breaker to House acceptance of Senate changes.

“Betting on sports in our state is occurring,” Sen. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, said during the May 24 Senate Commerce and Insurance committee. “It’s increasing with access to smart phones and technology. It’s about us catching up.

“In order for us to regulate it and tax it and provide a public benefit from those tax, we have to authorize it first.”

Key details

According to the legislative analysis, HB347 as amended by the Senate would offer two ways to place a sports wager: in-person and as registered player online.

As with pari-mutuel wagering, the bettor must be at least age 21 and online operator would be responsible for ensuring the identity and age of any person trying to place a wager.

An online account could be funded with any of the following: cash when betting in-person; foreign currency and coin; personal checks and drafts; digital, crypto and virtual currencies; online and mobile payment systems that support online money transfers; credit cards and debit cards; prepaid access instrument; and any other form of cash or cash equivalent approved by the Lottery Commission.

According to the amendment, bettors could place their sports wagers anywhere in the state through their account.

However, interactive sports wagering operators must determine at the time the sports wager is made that the bettor is located in North Carolina, and not on tribal lands.

Bettors could also place sports wagers at a permanent or temporary place of public accommodation associated with an operator-owned sports facility, either onsite, or at approved locations within a half-mile of a motorsports facility or professional sports team, or within 1.5 miles of a sports facility associated with a professional golf tournament.

HB374 specifies that sports wagering can be allowed at the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Courage and any future Major League Baseball team.

A temporary place of public accommodation may also be established at a sports facility hosting a professional golf tournament as long as it operates only within the time period that begins five days prior to the tournament and ends five days after the tournament.

The Senate version would raise from 14% to 18% a proposed tax levied on interactive sports wagering operators to provide the funding for those expenditures.

The law also would provide all 100 county parks and recreation departments with at least $10,000 annually toward youth sports programs, as well as provide grants of up to $5,000 per sports team per county for travel assistance.