Sports wagering bill advances to N.C. Senate floor

The sports-wagering bill in the state legislature advanced to the Senate floor Tuesday with no debate among Senate Rules committee members.
Senate Bill 688 would allow North Carolinians to place a bet on professional and collegiate sports with a select group of wagering operators.
The bill has cleared Finance, Judiciary, Commerce and Insurance and Rules and Operations committees.
Because SB688 has been placed on a fast-track approach, the bill could be included on the Senate floor agenda as early as today's 4 p.m. session.
Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, are primary sponsors of SB668, which was filed on April 7 and not addressed until resurfacing unexpectedly Aug. 3.
Lowe and Perry have emphasized SB668 could play a pivotal role for the state’s three highest-level professional teams in terms of additional revenue to compete with rivals who reside in states that have approved the forms of gambling permitted in SB688.
Rules committee members did not elements of SB688 as had members of the three previous committees.
There were three member of the public who continued to question the potential socioeconomic effects, such as perpetuating gambling addiction, of allowing the proposed level of sports wagering.
The Rev. Mark Creech of the Christian Action League has spoken at all four committee meetings. He saved his strongest stated opposition to SB688 for Tuesday.
Creech claimed SB688 goes against the core values of both Democrats (an affront to social justice efforts) and Republicans (expansion of state government and "traditional values.")
"It's difficult for me to understand what drives legislation that causes people from both parties to abandon their core principles," Creech said. "This much I do know, figuratively speaking ... whenever we sell our souls to the devil, he will always come to collect.
"It takes tremendous courage to say 'no' in an hour of testing such as this."
No committee member addressed the presentations made by members of the public.
Retention tool?
During the Commerce and Insurance committee meeting last week, Sen. Kirk deViere, D-Cumberland, questioned whether the bill is necessary as an industry retention tool, in particular the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Hurricanes.
Other states and communities are allowing on-site betting at their sports facilities as an additional revenue stream.
Perry said that “if the universe of competition for these sporting teams is all 50 states ... not having the ability to earn income from this would by definition put them at a competitive disadvantage as compared with teams in other states.”
Perry said his discussions, including at the legislature, with officials of professional sports teams have addressed those concerns.
“They told us ‘they didn’t need a restrictor plate put on them by a restrictive state government to (keep) them to compete freely with the other organizations,’” Perry said.
“They have no reason to lie to me about that, or to lie to you. It just seems to make sense that if you have to compete against someone, you probably need at your disposal all the resources they have, or you are facing some kind of handicap.
“I have to believe that makes sense,” Perry said.
Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, asked Perry if North Carolina “is in danger of losing our professional sports franchise if we do not pass this bill.”
Perry said that “while I can’t speak to their plans today ... we want to be a business-friendly environment, and I can’t believe they would find it to be favorable to be handicapped against their competitors.”
“I do not forecast Armageddon. No one has, to my knowledge, put a gun to any of our heads and said ‘hey, we’re leaving if we don’t get this.’
“I want to listen to their needs, instead of me trying to determine their needs,” Perry said.
Background
Sports wagering could bring in a potential $25 million to $50 million in additional funds for school construction, according to Lowe and Perry.
The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.
However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual, and the outcome of replay reviews.
SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.
Also prohibited: placing a bet for another person.
Lowe and Perry said in April that SB688 would cover sports wagering that has been taking place illegally for years.
“There’s always a social impact to every choice, a price to be paid for freedom, some would say,” Perry said Aug. 4. “My mother does not like this legislation, and I understand because I know how she was raised.”
Yet, Perry said, “sports betting does exist in North Carolina. We can’t ignore that fact. It’s just not something regulated and taxed by the state.”
Key elements
Lowe and Perry estimated that between $48 million and $50 million in annual tax revenue could be generated by authorizing and regulating sports wagering. There also would be licensing fees.
SB688 would expand the authority of the N.C. Education Lottery Commission to oversee sports wagering, with just 10 to 12 sports wagering operators allowed to accept bets.
The commission would collect an 8% tax on the monthly adjusted gross revenue of the licensed gambling groups. Half of that revenue would be diverted to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund.
Each wagering operator would be required to be licensed, pay a $500,000 licensing fee and submit to a credit-history, tax-record and criminal background checks. The license would be good for up to five years.
There would be renewal fees of $100,000 for interactive sports wagering licenses, $10,000 for a service provider license, and $5,000 for a sports wagering supplier license.
“It’s not an undertaking for the faint of heart,” Perry said. “It does require a great deal of money in this space.”
336-727-7376