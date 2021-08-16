Sports wagering bill advances to N.C. Senate floor

Perry said his discussions, including at the legislature, with officials of professional sports teams have addressed those concerns.

“They told us ‘they didn’t need a restrictor plate put on them by a restrictive state government to (keep) them to compete freely with the other organizations,’” Perry said.

“They have no reason to lie to me about that, or to lie to you. It just seems to make sense that if you have to compete against someone, you probably need at your disposal all the resources they have, or you are facing some kind of handicap.

“I have to believe that makes sense,” Perry said.

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, asked Perry if North Carolina “is in danger of losing our professional sports franchise if we do not pass this bill.”

Perry said that “while I can’t speak to their plans today ... we want to be a business-friendly environment, and I can’t believe they would find it to be favorable to be handicapped against their competitors.”

“I do not forecast Armageddon. No one has, to my knowledge, put a gun to any of our heads and said ‘hey, we’re leaving if we don’t get this.’