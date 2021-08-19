Sports wagering bill clears N.C. Senate; stiff opposition may await in N.C. House

Perry said his discussions, including at the legislature, with officials of professional sports teams have addressed those concerns.

“They told us ‘they didn’t need a restrictor plate put on them by a restrictive state government to (keep) them to compete freely with the other organizations,’” Perry said.

House thoughts

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Wednesday that SB688 "will be looked at very closely by the House."

"It is too early to tell, but I don't believe the House will move on it very quickly, especially with the large number of bills from the House that are still being held in the Senate."

Reps. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, and Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, were less confident in SB668 gaining House approval.

"There is a healthy bipartisan group of House members who are opposed to gambling, including me," Harrison said.

"I don’t see how the bill moves through the House this year. It’s a big change for North Carolina, and it needs thorough vetting and deliberation."

Zachary said he is leaning toward opposing the bill, primarily because there are other gambling options in the state.