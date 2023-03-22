A bipartisan and divisive sports wagering bill continued on its fast-track path Wednesday by clearing two more N.C. House committees.

House Bill 347 cleared — in order — House Finance and Judiciary 1. It has been forwarded to the gatekeeper Rules and Operations committee.

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and House Conference chairman, is lead bill sponsor. He said Wednesday it's likely that HB347 won't be heard in Rules until next week.

Democratic members of House Finance and Judiciary I submitted a combined eight amendments, some of which aimed to limit or eliminate providing to sports wagering operators with promotional credits to attract participants.

Other amendments focused on raising the fines that operators would face, raise the operators' annual licensing fees from $1 million to $10 million, ban wagering on amateur and Olympics sports, and prohibit marketing on college campuses and at sites of amateur sports.

All eight amendments were voted down.

The Judiciary I committee also heard from the members of the public who expressed concerns that HB347 will spark a surge in underage sports wagering even though the legislation would require participants to be at least age 21.

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, cited as an example of promotional credits, which she referred to as "hook money," that Fan Duel provides up to a $1,000 credit to first-time users.

"This is the money that lures people to begin gambling in the first place," Butler said. 'You can bet the credit on your account, and then the hook is set and you become a regular customer.

"We'll see people who hadn't thought about gambling being hooked."

Butler's amendment would have removed the $14 million funding from the state Education Lottery to assist with startup costs for sports wagering.

Butler expressed concern that the promotional credits are viewed in HB347 as an allowable expense for the operators.

"Anything used to lure a player is deductible against what taxes are paid (by the operator)," Butler said. "Until Jan. 1, 2025, that hook money is unlimited.

"That can be an enormous amount of money, so it's possible we could make no money at all in Year One."

Saine said part of HB347's intent is to push sports wagering into legal and regulated platforms, and away from illegal or offshore avenues.

Saine responded to Butler's amendment by comparing the promotional credit to a coupon for a free doughnut.

"Part of the promotions to get people on their platforms are already being advertised if you watch any sporting event lately," Saine said, citing marketing and other partnerships that Draft Kings and Fan Duel have signed with professional and collegiate sports organizations.

Saine said the promotional credits would work to persuade North Carolinians to wager through legal and regulated means, rather than illegally at upward of $4 billion annually.

"We would be advertising to let them know there is a legal market once this bill becomes law," Saine said.

"Shorting ourselves at any point would be a mistake, would be fiscally irresponsible if the goal is to raise revenue for the state."

Pivotal moment

Sports wagering has been another socioeconomic issue that is splintering Democrats and Republicans.

Legislators and analysts have said the progression of HB347 will be pivotal considering the 2022 attempt at a sports wagering bill in Senate Bill 688 did not survive on the House floor.

SB688 was voted down 52-49 with 32 Republicans and 20 Democrats opposing. They represented a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives.

“If the legislation faces a tougher challenge in the House, supporters might want to be certain they can get a measure through that chamber first,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

Saine said that North Carolinians are placing these kinds of bets in Tennessee and Virginia, and cautioned that Georgia and South Carolina have their own sports wagering bills under consideration.

SB688 co-primary sponsors Sens. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, and Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, have emphasized “that we would go from getting no revenue from an illegal activity in this state to generating (up to $50 million) in annual revenue,” Perry said.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, submitted five amendments that were all voted down.

Harrison summed up her opposition to HB347 by saying that states with sports wagering laws haven't gained revenues at the levels that had been projected during the legislative processes, and North Carolina is likely to follow that pattern while exposing more North Carolinians to gambling addiction.

Where revenue goes

Raleigh TV station WRAL reported ln June that North Carolina’s eight professional sports team franchises or entities want eight of 12 sports wagering operator licenses available to be allocated to them.

The other four entities are NC Courage (National Women’s Soccer League), Charlotte Motor Speedway, PGA Tour and NASCAR.

The distribution split remains 60% to the state General Fund, 30% to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund, and the rest to various sports-oriented initiatives.

HB374 specifies that sports wagering can be allowed at the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Courage and any future Major League Baseball team.

Saine said he opposed Harrison's amendment to raise the operator licensing fee from $1 million to $10 million because the goal is to get more operator participation than the two to three national sports-wagering operators.

Other additions include what is known as “geofencing,” which allows the sports wagering operator to verify a registered player’s geolocation before they place a wager.

It would allow wagers to be placed on not only a sporting event, but a portion of the event, an individual athlete’s performance and a parimutuel wager.

HB347 clarifies that fantasy sports leagues would not be subject to the sports wagering law.