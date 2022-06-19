Sports wagering bill expected to resurface this week in NC House

A revised bipartisan sports-wagering bill appears likely to resurface in the N.C. House during the final innings of the 2022 legislative session, according to several bill sponsors Friday.

Senate Bill 688 has not been acted upon since Nov. 4 when the House Commerce committee voted 12-4 to advance the bill to the Judiciary 1 committee.

The N.C. Senate approved SB688 in a 26-19 vote Aug. 19.

Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, said Friday "to look for movement next week," which could be as early as Tuesday. Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, is the other co-primary sponsor.

Besides Judiciary 1, the bill has to clear Finance and Rules and Operations committees before advancing to the House floor for a vote. If approved there, the proposed changes to SB688 would have to be approved by the Senate.

Analysts have projected the legislation would face stiffer opposition from House members, including some in the Triad, who are not in favor of expanding North Carolinians’ access to legalized gambling.

“We have known that this bill would require a deliberate step-by-step process, so when the opportunity came to take the first House committee step, we took it,” Lowe said following the House Commerce vote in November.

On Friday, Lowe said "I feel like there is enough bipartisan support to get this bill passed."

Raleigh television station WRAL reported Thursday that a revamped SB688 would be presented to Judiciary 1, along with Senate Bill 38 that's being subjected to the gut-and-replace strategy to feature a separate sports-wagering component.

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and SB688's House sponsor, confirmed the resurfacing plan to WRAL. Saine could not be immediately reached to comment by the Winston-Salem Journal.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and a House sponsor of SB688, said Friday that "we are working on a technical corrections bill that will run in tandem with SB688. The idea would be to run the bills simultaneously.

"That way, we can move forward with establishing the policy and make adjustments at the same time, which would streamline the process."

SB688 would allow North Carolinians to place bets on professional and collegiate sports with a select group of wagering operators.

One of the expected adjustments to SB688 would be to allow for horse wagering, which Lowe has advocated.

Lowe said Friday that "I do not know conclusively if horse wagering will be inserted into one of the two bills on Tuesday."

Slim odds?

There had been speculation since early in the 2022 session that the House would take action on SB688.

Yet, the odds looked slim with the inaction to date and the projected end of the 2022 session by late June or early July.

House Republican leaders, including speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, had indicated a reluctance to take up complex Senate bills as they were finishing up state 2022-23 budget negotiations.

Included in that category was bipartisan Senate Bill 711, which provides a limited authorization of medical marijuana, and a revamped House Bill 144, which would create a statewide foster care health-care plan overseen by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

During the House Commerce meeting in November, Saine said that “whether this bill rises or falls, this issue is still going to be out there the next session and the next session and the next session.”

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said that “it appears the (House Commerce) committee hearing was designed to give proponents in the N.C. House a chance to gauge support for the measure among their colleagues.”

“Leading members of the House obviously have an interest in this issue, but they aren’t sold on the details of the Senate bill.

"It’s interesting that they’ve decided to address their concerns in two bills, rather than putting forward their version of a single bill,' Kokai said. "This approach could be part of the strategy for getting final negotiations resolved quickly.”

Pivotal role

Lowe and Perry have emphasized SB668 could play a pivotal role for the state’s four highest-level professional teams — Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte FC — in terms of additional revenue to compete with rivals in states that have approved the forms of gambling permitted in SB688.

Sports wagering is legal in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.

“We would go from getting no revenue from an illegal activity in this state to generating (up to $50 million) in annual revenue,” Saine said.

Saine told WRAL that if SB688 is signed into law, expanded sports wagering could begin in the fall.

"A lot of sports right at the end of the year, first of the year, so hopefully we're there," Saine said.

"Again, I'd hate to lose that revenue. But we're not going to go too fast to where we can't handle it."

Some House Commerce committee members cited moral and ethical reasons to oppose what they consider a state-sponsored extension of gambling.

Sports wagering is already “happening without a basic regulatory framework in place,” Hardister, co-sponsor of the bill’s House version, said in November. “The paradox is that the bill would provide a more ethical activity if you have the regulatory framework in place and the state having some basic oversight of these activities, and you can draw some revenue from the activity.”

Hardister responded to some committee members calling SB688 a gambling bill by saying sports wagering can involve analysis and reacting to the ebbs and flows of unexpected developments, particularly in professional sports.

“There are actual data and statistics and analysis that go into sports wagering, rather than it just being a roll of the dice or a spin of the wheel,” Hardister said. “You can look at who is playing well, who has momentum, that you can take into account.”

Lowe said SB688 “would legalize it and regulate it, which would make sports wagering much safer,” Lowe said.

Retention tool?

Bill supporters during the Commerce debate raised issues of whether the bill is necessary as an industry retention tool, particularly for the four major professional sports franchises.

Other states and communities are allowing on-site betting at their sports venues as an additional revenue stream.

WRAL reported that one of the major planned changes to SB688 would be to allow on-premise sports lounges to include facilities that host NASCAR races (with minimum of 17,000 seats), facilities that host professional golf tournaments (with more than 50,000 live spectators anticipated to attend).

Perry said in November that “if the universe of competition for these sporting teams is all 50 states ... not having the ability to earn income from this would by definition put them at a competitive disadvantage as compared with teams in other states.”

Perry said his discussions with officials of professional sports teams have addressed those concerns.

“They told us they didn’t need a restrictor plate put on them by a restrictive state government to (keep) them from competing freely with the other organizations,” Perry said.

Background

Sports wagering could bring in a potential $25 million to $50 million for school construction, according to Lowe and Perry.

The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.

Either SB668 or SB38 is expected to allow for horse wagering, which has been an emphasis from Lowe.

However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as would placing wagers on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual and the outcome of replay reviews. Also prohibited is placing a bet for another person.

SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.

Before the proposed increased to the tax rate paid by sports wagering operators, Lowe and Perry estimated that between $48 million and $50 million in annual tax revenue could be generated by authorizing and regulating sports wagering. There also would be licensing fees.

SB688 would expand the authority of the N.C. Education Lottery Commission to oversee sports wagering, with 10 to 12 sports wagering operators allowed to accept bets.

The initial version of SB688 had the commission collect an 8% tax on the monthly adjusted gross revenue of the licensed gambling groups. Half of that revenue would be diverted to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund.

WRAL reported the revamped version of SB688 would rate that tax to 14%.

Each wagering operator would be required to be licensed, pay a $500,000 licensing fee and submit to a credit-history, tax-record and criminal background checks. The license would be good for up to five years.

WRAL reported the revamped version of SB688 would raise the licensing fee to $1 million. The renewal fee would jump from $100,000 to $1 million.

“It’s not an undertaking for the faint of heart,” Perry has said. “It does require a great deal of money in this space.”

Lowe said he considers SB688 “a revenue bill.”

“If we can get more resources for our state, then maybe there is the possibility that more towns can do better by education," Lowe said.

