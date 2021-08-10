Sports wagering bill heads to final Senate committee step; professional sports teams' revenue stream focus of debate

The sports-wagering bill in the state legislature reached the final Senate step in committee Tuesday with sponsors emphasizing it could play a pivotal competitive role for the state's three highest-level professional teams.
Senate Bill 688 would allow North Carolinians to place a bet on professional and collegiate sports with a select group of wagering operators.
The Senate Commerce and Insurance committee recommended the bill, following approvals from the Finance and Judiciary committees.
It still has Rules and Operations committees to clear before reaching the Senate floor for a vote. Given the Senate's current fast-track tactic on SB688, a vote in Rules could take place as early as Wednesday.
Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, are primary sponsors of SB668, which was filed on April 7 and not addressed until resurfacing unexpectedly Aug. 3.
As was the case in the two previous committees, some Commerce and Insurance committee members and members of the public question the potential socioeconomic effects of allowing the proposed level of sports wagering.
Sen. Kirk deViere, D-Cumberland, questioned whether the bill is necessary as an industry retention tool, in particular the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Hurricanes, as other states and communities are allowing on-site betting at their sports facilities as an additional revenue stream.
"We know the investments by those entities, and by (North Carolina), to ensure that we have a sports industry that is vibrant and producing tax revenue back into our state," deViere said.
Perry said that "if the universe of competition for these sporting teams is all 50 states ... not having the ability to earn income from this would by definition put them at a competitive disadvantage as compared with teams in other states."
Perry said his discussions, including at the legislature, with officials of professional sports teams have addressed those concerns.
"They told us 'they didn't need a restrictor plate put on them by a restrictive state government to (keep) them to compete freely with the other organizations,'" Perry said.
"They have no reason to lie to me about that, or to lie to you. It just seems to make sense that if you have to compete against someone, you probably need at your disposal all the resources they have, or you are facing some kind of handicap.
"I have to believe that makes sense," Perry said.
Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, asked Perry if North Carolina "is in danger of losing our professional sports franchise if we do not pass this bill."
Perry said that "while I can't speak to their plans today ... we want to be a business-friendly environment, and I can't believe they would find it to be favorable to be handicapped against their competitors."
"I do not forecast Armageddon. No one has, to my knowledge, put a gun to any of our heads and said 'hey, we're leaving if we don't get this.'
"I want to listen to their needs, instead of me trying to determine their needs," Perry said.
Background
Sports wagering could bring in a potential $25 million to $50 million in additional funds for school construction, according to Lowe and Perry.
The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.
However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual, and the outcome of replay reviews.
SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.
Also prohibited: placing a bet for another person.
Lowe and Perry said in April that SB688 would cover sports wagering that has been taking place illegally for years.
“There’s always a social impact to every choice, a price to be paid for freedom, some would say,” Perry said Aug. 4. “My mother does not like this legislation, and I understand because I know how she was raised.”
Yet, Perry said, “sports betting does exist in North Carolina. We can’t ignore that fact. It’s just not something regulated and taxed by the state.”
Key elements
Lowe and Perry estimated that between $48 million and $50 million in annual tax revenue could be generated by authorizing and regulating sports wagering. There also would be licensing fees.
SB688 would expand the authority of the N.C. Education Lottery Commission to oversee sports wagering, with just 10 to 12 sports wagering operators allowed to accept bets.
The commission would collect an 8% tax on the monthly adjusted gross revenue of the licensed gambling groups. Half of that revenue would be diverted to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund.
Each wagering operator would be required to be licensed, pay a $500,000 licensing fee and submit to a credit-history, tax-record and criminal background checks. The license would be good for up to five years.
There would be renewal fees of $100,000 for interactive sports wagering licenses, $10,000 for a service provider license, and $5,000 for a sports wagering supplier license.
“It’s not an undertaking for the faint of heart,” Perry said. “It does require a great deal of money in this space.”
