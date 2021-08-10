Sports wagering bill heads to final Senate committee step; professional sports teams' revenue stream focus of debate

"We know the investments by those entities, and by (North Carolina), to ensure that we have a sports industry that is vibrant and producing tax revenue back into our state," deViere said.

Perry said that "if the universe of competition for these sporting teams is all 50 states ... not having the ability to earn income from this would by definition put them at a competitive disadvantage as compared with teams in other states."

Perry said his discussions, including at the legislature, with officials of professional sports teams have addressed those concerns.

"They told us 'they didn't need a restrictor plate put on them by a restrictive state government to (keep) them to compete freely with the other organizations,'" Perry said.

"They have no reason to lie to me about that, or to lie to you. It just seems to make sense that if you have to compete against someone, you probably need at your disposal all the resources they have, or you are facing some kind of handicap.

"I have to believe that makes sense," Perry said.

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, asked Perry if North Carolina "is in danger of losing our professional sports franchise if we do not pass this bill."