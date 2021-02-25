State bill would restart work search requirement for non-COVID-19 related job losses

The executive order remains in effect until either being rescinded by Cooper, amended by another executive order or the state of emergency declaration ends.

However, the state Division of Employment Security has the authority to reactivate the work search requirements.

Antoine Keith, the state Department of Employment Security's senior deputy of programs, told the committee that the state economy has improved enough in recent months, including a significant decline in initial state unemployment claims, to warrant the restart of the two requirements.

Daily initial state and federal UI claims have ranged between 2,000 and 7,000 most of February.

Keith said DES hasn't taken that restart step yet because it is working to assure that the resumption of the two requirements would not affect COVID-19 related job losses and furloughs.

"It's going to take some time" to adjust the UI benefit system "so that those (COVID-19 related) individuals don't get caught up" in the changes, Keith said.

'Half the equation'

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said "that while the bill is well-intentioned, it does feel like half of the equation."