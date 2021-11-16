State budget contains potential revenue boost for IFB Solutions

The Republican state budget proposal includes a potential revenue boost for two Triad nonprofit groups that serve and employ people who are blind and visually impaired.
Senate Bill 105, which is projected to pass the Senate and House this week, includes the language from bipartisan House Bill 654.
The legislation would require all state departments, institutions and agencies, whenever possible, to purchase and/or lease goods and services from nonprofit work centers for the blind and people with severe disabilities.
The two nonprofit groups most likely to benefit from the bill are IFB Solutions Inc. of Winston-Salem, which has production facilities in Winston-Salem and Asheville, and Industries of the Blind Inc. of Greensboro.
“We are grateful for the vision of our state leaders in recognizing the role state agencies can play in creating these life-changing job opportunities," IFB said in a statement.
The House passed HB654 by a 106-2 vote on June 4, but the bill has not been heard in a Senate committee since.
"This was an important provision to help many hard-working persons who are doing all they can to support themselves and any family member," Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Tuesday.
Lambeth said he has toured IFB facilities "and saw many of the products they were making. We talked to the workers and got to experience first-hand their dedication."
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he plans to sign the budget bill. The elements involving the two nonprofits would go into effect Jan. 1.
The bill was introduced April 22 with Reps. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, among the four co-primary sponsors.
IFB is the largest employer of the blind in the United States, with about 1,000 employees overall and 639 locally.
Hardister and Lambeth promoted the legislation as a jobs bill.
An amendment filed by Hardister removed the requirement that cities and towns participate.
The nonprofit work centers would be required to “maintain the price of goods or services substantially in accord with that paid by government agencies for similar goods or services of equivalent quality.”
The nonprofits also would be required to submit bids and make offers to qualify under the proposed law.
For nonprofits to qualify, 75% of their staff must be blind. The companies must also pay at least minimum wage.
Those agencies’ sources of supply would have to be approved, certified and contracted by the N.C. Secretary of Administration.
"We are optimistic that this legislation will move forward as it represents a true watershed moment for people who are blind or are severely disabled," IFB said.
"This budget provision represents a significant opportunity to close the unemployment gap among this group of North Carolinians.
"By opening doors at the state level for nonprofits like IFB Solutions, jobs, training and career opportunities will be created for a population that faces barriers to the workforce.”
Legislators’ support
Hardister said in June that HB654 would help the nonprofits generate additional revenue so they can provide additional assistance to their employees and communities.
“It can be fairly expensive for employers to purchase, install and maintain workplace accommodation for people who are visually impaired, creating another barrier for job seekers who are legally blind,” Hardister said.
Hardister said the two Triad nonprofits “have demonstrated that they are able to produce quality products in mass quantities and fulfill large-scale, such as orders for the U.S. Defense Department, all while creating opportunities for people who have a disability.”
“This is a win-win scenario for taxpayers and for people who are visually impaired,” he said. “This will lead to more jobs, higher pay and great self-confidence for people who have a visual impairment.”
Lambeth said the actions behind HB654 are long overdue and are an effort to help people who just need an opportunity.
“This bill is designed to give them that opportunity … and not disadvantage the state.”
