State budget contains potential revenue boost for IFB Solutions

Lambeth said he has toured IFB facilities "and saw many of the products they were making. We talked to the workers and got to experience first-hand their dedication."

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he plans to sign the budget bill. The elements involving the two nonprofits would go into effect Jan. 1.

The bill was introduced April 22 with Reps. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, among the four co-primary sponsors.

IFB is the largest employer of the blind in the United States, with about 1,000 employees overall and 639 locally.

Hardister and Lambeth promoted the legislation as a jobs bill.

An amendment filed by Hardister removed the requirement that cities and towns participate.

The nonprofit work centers would be required to “maintain the price of goods or services substantially in accord with that paid by government agencies for similar goods or services of equivalent quality.”

The nonprofits also would be required to submit bids and make offers to qualify under the proposed law.

For nonprofits to qualify, 75% of their staff must be blind. The companies must also pay at least minimum wage.