State budget would pay for work at UNCSA's Stevens Center, WSSU's Williams Auditorium

North Carolina's proposed budget — which Gov. Roy Cooper has indicated he will sign — earmarks money for projects at two universities in Winston-Salem.

The first phase of the Stevens Center renovation project has made it into the final Republican legislative bill with a $25 million pledge.

The submitted budget also provides $5.7 million in the 2021-22 budget year and $14.2 million in fiscal 2022-23 toward the capital project for Williams Auditorium at Winston-Salem State University. The overall cost of that project is listed at $57 million.

The state House and Senate are slated to vote this week — beginning Tuesday in the Senate — on Senate Bill 105.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he plans to sign the budget bill, saying "because, on balance, the good outweighs the bad. It moves North Carolina forward in important ways, many that are critical to our state’s progress as we are emerging from this pandemic."

"While I believe it is a budget of some missed opportunities and misguided policy, it is also a budget we desperately need at this unique time in the history of our state."