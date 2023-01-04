State Health Plan making switch from Blue Cross NC to Aetna in 2025

The State Health Plan, which covers nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, legislators, retirees and their dependents, is being switched to Aetna from Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.
State treasurer Dale Folwell announced Wednesday the awarding of a three-year contract to Aetna that has a renewal option for two, one-year terms.
The SHP is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.
Blue Cross NC has held the administrative contract with the SHP since the early 1980s. UMR Inc. also submitted a proposal.
The treasurer's office said in a news release that the administrative contract, awarded by the SHP's Board of Trustees in December, oversees health care spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
"The new contract reflects a partnership that focuses on transparency and lower costs, with the potential administrative cost savings over the course of the contract equaling $140 million," according to the news release.
Blue Cross NC is appealing the contract decision, saying in a statement that "it is deeply disappointed."
"This is a consequential decision that ... threatens North Carolina jobs. Blue Cross NC is seeking more information through a public records request to ensure the best outcome for North Carolina and all State Health Plan members."
Folwell said Blue Cross NC's chairman Ned Curran and president and chief executive Dr. Tunde Sotunde have "assured me that they will finish strong for the next two years.”
"Their comments this morning is evidence that statements and promises don’t matter."
Folwell said that partnering with Aetna, which already employs more than 10,000 people in North Carolina, "will create a lot of new opportunities for the (SHP) and the members we serve.
"A change of this magnitude is a great opportunity for a fresh perspective, and we look forward to working closely with Aetna to create new ways to provide price transparency, increase access and quality, while lowering the cost of health care for those who teach, protect and serve, and taxpayers like them.”
According to the news release, Aetna will have nearly 600 employees assigned to work on this transition with SHP Director Sam Watts.
"With nearly 170 years of expertise and experience, we are ready to serve these members through our comprehensive, local network of primary care physicians, mental health providers, specialists and hospitals that State of North Carolina employees know and trust," Jim Bostian, Aetna's N.C. market president, said in a statement.
"We will also provide greater value for members by connecting them to the services and support they need for every type of health care moment, simply and affordably."
SHP members are expected to begin receiving more information regarding the changes in 2024 prior to open enrollment for the 2025 benefit year.
Previous history
The Republican-controlled state legislature has given the treasurer the authority to decide on reimbursement cuts to hospitals and providers as part of a mandate to reduce overall SHP expenses.
Folwell has pursued for many years extracting more contract details from Blue Cross NC.
“Treasurer Folwell never has been afraid of challenging sacred cows within state government," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think John Locke Foundation.
"There’s no clearer example than targeting Blue Cross’ 40-year grip on the State Health Plan contract."
The relationship between the SHP and Folwell and Blue Cross NC was the focus of House Bill 169 during the 2021-22 legislative sessions. The bill had as its intent extracting more contract pricing data and details from Blue Cross NC
The House's version of HB169 cleared the House by a 110-1 vote on May 11, 2021.
The Senate took up the bill in June 2022, making changes to the language before passing its version by a 42-0 vote on June 15.
The House chose to reject Senate's changes to the bill on June 20, sending it to the House Rules committee where it wasn't addressed the rest of the session.
“The secrecy and lack of transparency in health care is what this bill (HB169) is attempting to fix,” Folwell told the House State Government committee in March 2021.
Folwell has cited repeatedly that his public-records request to the UNC Health System for Blue Cross NC contract details has been stymied unnecessarily.
He has cited as an example that entire chunks of the UNC Health response, pages in a stack a half-inch thick, were redacted and critical information was unavailable.
According to Folwell, Blue Cross and medical providers consider fee schedules — what they charge — associated with the plan network to be “confidential.”
“Subsequently, the fees charged for medical services are not provided to the plan or its members despite the fact that there are state and federal guidelines that demand transparency,” Folwell has said.
“For years, the plan has paid medical claims after the fact without knowing the contracted fee. It is unacceptable, unsustainable and indefensible. We aim to change that.”
Kokai said that if the SHP realizes "only a faction" of the projected $140 million in savings, "that still will mean millions of dollars that can be spent on other priorities."
"The treasurer also emphasized transparency. So if there’s any political message to take away from this announcement, it’s that Folwell wants to work with vendors and contractors who will explain as much as they can about their costs for taxpayers and health plan beneficiaries.”
The N.C. Healthcare Association, which opposed HB169, has said “the treasurer already has access to this data, or should have included access in his most recent contract negotiations.”
“Putting this contract impairment into statute is concerning.”
On Wednesday, the association said it "does not have anything to say on this decision."
